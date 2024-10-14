ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Day Of Rural Women And National Women Farmer's Day: Eradicating Rural Poverty

New Delhi: The International Day of Rural Women and the Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas (National Women Farmer's Day) are observed on October 15.

The International Day of Rural Women, which highlights the critical role that rural women play in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security, and eradicating rural poverty, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.

The Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas, celebrated to signify the significant and crucial role played by women in agricultural development and allied fields, was declared by the Ministry of Agriculture in 2016.

Both the days recognise the challenges women face and advocates for their rights and contributions to sustainable development.

Brief History of International Day of Rural Women

The day builds on earlier efforts to address issues affecting rural women, including the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment in rural areas. Since its inception, the day has focused on raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by rural women, such as limited access to education, healthcare, and resources, and the need for policies that support their rights and development.

Brief History of Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas

In 2016, the Ministry had decided to observe October 15 as Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas. Women are contributing in various aspects of agriculture including sowing, planting, fertilizing, plant protection, harvesting, weeding, and storage.

