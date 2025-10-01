ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Day Of Older People: The Elderly Are Not A Burden

Bharatpur: Ashok Kumar Rai, an elder from Asansol in West Bengal, has been living in Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur for almost three years. A bachelor, he wants to live at home with his brother and his family. But the latter are reluctant to take him in.

Similarly, Ramhet from Uttar Pradesh is an elder whom none of his married sons and daughters are willing to accept. This weeping elder, who was brought to the old age home following a mental illness, can be seen expressing his desire to return home.

These are just two of the cases that throw light on the plight of the senior citizens longing for the company of their family members while they are left alone in the evening of their lives. Forced to live in old-age homes, they become strangers to their own loved ones.

Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur is one of the institutions that provides support to such elderly people. Presently, around 1,120 senior citizens are residing here.

Its founder Dr BM Bhardwaj told ETV Bharat that the goal of the institution is to ensure that these elderly persons don't face the hardships they have faced at the hands of their families or society. All their needs, including medical treatment, are taken care of at this institution.

"We have created special wards for those with different diseases like dementia, hypertension, diabetes, paralysis and disability so that every elderly person can receive personalised care," said Dr Bhardwaj.