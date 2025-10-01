International Day Of Older People: The Elderly Are Not A Burden
Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur provides support to hundreds of aged persons left by their families
Published : October 1, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
Bharatpur: Ashok Kumar Rai, an elder from Asansol in West Bengal, has been living in Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur for almost three years. A bachelor, he wants to live at home with his brother and his family. But the latter are reluctant to take him in.
Similarly, Ramhet from Uttar Pradesh is an elder whom none of his married sons and daughters are willing to accept. This weeping elder, who was brought to the old age home following a mental illness, can be seen expressing his desire to return home.
These are just two of the cases that throw light on the plight of the senior citizens longing for the company of their family members while they are left alone in the evening of their lives. Forced to live in old-age homes, they become strangers to their own loved ones.
Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur is one of the institutions that provides support to such elderly people. Presently, around 1,120 senior citizens are residing here.
Its founder Dr BM Bhardwaj told ETV Bharat that the goal of the institution is to ensure that these elderly persons don't face the hardships they have faced at the hands of their families or society. All their needs, including medical treatment, are taken care of at this institution.
"We have created special wards for those with different diseases like dementia, hypertension, diabetes, paralysis and disability so that every elderly person can receive personalised care," said Dr Bhardwaj.
He listed that the changing structure of the family and overall culture are the main reasons for the elderly landing at the institution. "Previously, families were large and included uncles, aunts, grandmother and grandfather. But now they have been reduced to just mother, father, son and daughter. A member who is sick, has a mental problem or is unmarried is considered to be a burden. Even if the parents need long-term care, the children are reluctant to keep them. They forget that these same parents guided them through illness, hardship and adversity," he explained.
Dr Bhardwaj related that the Ashram has an eight-member rehabilitation team working 24 hours to ensure that the elderly are sent back home. While some of the families are happy to take them back, there are others who refuse.
"They even block their phones. Currently, there are over 1,000 mothers, sisters, and fathers whose families are in touch but are unwilling to accept them. They are unresponsive over long periods. This is extremely painful," he disclosed.
He underlined that the elderly are not a burden. The young too were once a burden to them when they were young, sick and helpless. These very same elderly people took care of them and made them capable.
"Today it's our turn. No matter what the situation, whether it is dementia, paralysis or any other problem, we must serve them. We must remember that these elderly are our foundation. We exist because of them," he added.
The elderly at the Ashram hope to be reunited with their loved ones. They look for the support of their own which they are denied. It is the people like Dr Bhardwaj and his team that provide them with love and care.