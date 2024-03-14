International Day of Mathematics: 10 Indian Mathematicians And Their Invaluable Contributions

Hyderabad: The International Day of Mathematics, observed on March 14 every year across the globe, invites individuals to participate through activities for both students and the general public in schools, museums, libraries and other spaces. In many countries, March 14 (3/14) is already celebrated as Pi Day because π, one of the world’s most widely-known mathematical constants can be rounded to 3.14.

In the realm of mathematics, invaluable contributions were made by numerous Indian mathematicians throughout history. Let us embark on a journey through the remarkable achievements and significant impacts of some of these luminaries.

Aryabhata, a pioneer in mathematics, not only introduced zero as a numerical entity but also devised a revolutionary system for denoting numbers through decimal notation. Bhaskara, a visionary mathematician, initiated the concept that any number divided by zero yields infinity, and that the sum of any number and infinity is likewise infinity. Brahmagupta, was the first to explain how to use the numeral zero and negative numbers in mathematical calculations. He also came up with several new ideas in geometry, including a method to calculate the area of a cyclic quadrilateral known as Brahmagupta's Formula. Srinivasa Ramanujan stands as a titan in twentieth-century mathematics with his various contributions in several mathematical domains, including mathematical analysis, infinite series, continued fractions, number theory, and game theory is recognised as one of history's greatest mathematicians. P.C. Mahalanobis, a statistical savant, introduced the Mahalanobis distance for comparing datasets, and applied statistical methodologies to diverse fields such as agriculture and economic planning. Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao pioneered several fundamental statistical concepts such as the Cramer–Rao inequality and Rao– Blackwellization, concepts that appear in undergraduate textbooks on statistics and econometrics. D. R. Kaprekar's groundbreaking work in number theory yielded several discoveries, including a class of numbers and a constant bearing his name. Satyendranath Bose, renowned for his groundbreaking work in quantum mechanics, laid the foundation for Bose-Einstein statistics and the theory of the Bose-Einstein condensate, among other seminal contributions. Shakuntala Devi, affectionately known as the 'Human Computer,' astounded the world with her prodigious mental arithmetic skills, setting numerous records and demonstrating unparalleled mathematical prowess. Narendra Karamkar's pioneering algorithm for linear programming, a provably polynomial time method, revolutionized the field and remains a cornerstone in the study of linear programming.

These mathematicians, each in their own right, have left an indelible mark on the landscape of mathematics, enriching our understanding and inspiring future generations to explore the boundless possibilities of numerical inquiry.