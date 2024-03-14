International Day of Mathematics: Jharkhand Sibling Mathematicians Enter Limca Book of Records

Ranchi: As the world celebrates International Day of Mathematics (IDM) on March 14, two sibling mathematicians from Jharkhand are in the limelight on the occasion with the rare talent of the two child prodigies already recognized by Limca Book of Records.

Virat and Viraj, residents of Namkum in Jharkhand capital Ranchi are the talk of the town especially among the Mathematics circles. The two little brothers have a strange aptitude towards Mathematics and can solve big Mathematical problems in a few seconds.

Virat and Viraj solve the cubes and squares of numbers from 1 to 500. As ETV Bharat visited Virat and Viraj at their Ranchi house, both the brothers solved and answered complex questions in a few seconds. Virat and Viraj currently study in Standard 4, but they have the ability to solve questions up to class 10. Child mathematicians Virat and Viraj tell that their seniors and even teachers in their school approach them with math questions prompting their teachers to call them 'Chhote Ramanuj' referring to the great Indian mathematician.

Virat and Viraj have Mathematics in their genes as their father, Gagan Maken himself has been a brilliant student of mathematics. Gagan Maken said that he did jobs in many big banks, but he felt that while working in the corporate sector, his love for mathematics might diminish. For this reason, Maken decided to leave his many jobs and teach mathematics to children. Maken has been coming to Ranchi and spreading the light of knowledge by teaching mathematics to children for the last many years.

Regarding the calculation ability of his sons Virat and Viraj, Gagan Maken said that during the lockdown, when the whole world was locked in their homes, he got his children to practice some mathematics formulae and on the basis of that formulae, today both his sons are able to solve big questions. The two child prodigies have registered their names in the Limca Book World Records.

Gagan Maken said that it is generally believed that mathematics is for a person with a sharp mind and there are many such sharp minded people in the land of Bihar and Jharkhand who can count the mathematics questions on their fingers. “But such mathematicians need an environment, if they are kept in that environment then they can do big mathematical research for the country and the world,” he said.

The sibling mathematicians' mother said that considering the talent of their sons, the Jharkhand government should provide them with a scholarship for reinforcement. “The way both our children are bringing glory to India and Jharkhand in the country and the world, the Jharkhand government and the private schools here should provide complete scholarship to both our children so that they can pursue their education,” she said.

Gagan Maken, the father of both the child mathematicians said that mathematics has an important contribution in every world invention. “Therefore, if the nuances of mathematics are explained to every child from childhood, then the dream of Made in India can be fulfilled in every home in the coming years,” Maken said. He said that the government needs to improve the level of teachers and education to improve Mathematics learning.