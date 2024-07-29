ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Day Of Friendship: Celebrating The Bond Between Friends

Hyderabad: The International Day of Friendship is celebrated annually on July 30. While most nations commemorate this unique day on July 30, a few others, like India, Malaysia, the United States, and Bangladesh, chose to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August, which this year falls on August 6.

The day promotes the role that friendship plays in promoting peace in many cultures. To mark the International Day of Friendship, the United Nations (UN) encourages governments, international organisations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilisations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

History of the International Day Of Friendship:

The first World Friendship Day was proposed for 30 July 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade, an international civil organisation that campaigns to foster a culture of peace through friendship. Many years later, The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

It is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace as a set of values, attitudes and behaviours that reject violence and endeavour to prevent conflicts by addressing their root causes with a view to solving problems. It was then adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997.

Significance of International Friendship Day:

International Friendship Day acts as a worldwide homage to the significance of friendships in our existence. It's a day dedicated to valuing the connections we've formed with friends, acknowledging their support and affection, and showing thanks for their existence.

Friends enhance our lives in numerous aspects, offering company, emotional backing, amusement, and collective memories. They are an essential part of our happiness, giving us a feeling of belonging, acceptance, and comprehension. The occasion fosters harmony and togetherness across nations and divides. It motivates us to establish links, extend our hand to others, and forge significant ties with individuals from diverse perspectives.

Difference Ways To Celebrate The International Friendship Day:

Plan a fun day with your buddies: Whether it's setting up a picnic, catching a flick, or having a game night, being together is the best way to mark the occasion.

Organise a day dedicated to friendship: Host a gathering at your place for a meal or party and enjoy the day together.

Bake your friends something special: A sincere note, a little something, or a gift of gratitude can significantly deepen your bond.