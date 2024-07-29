International Day Of Friendship: Celebrating The Bond Between Friends

Hyderabad: The International Day of Friendship is celebrated annually on July 30. While most nations commemorate this unique day on July 30, a few others, like India, Malaysia, the United States, and Bangladesh, chose to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August, which this year falls on August 6.
The day promotes the role that friendship plays in promoting peace in many cultures. To mark the International Day of Friendship, the United Nations (UN) encourages governments, international organisations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilisations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.
History of the International Day Of Friendship:
The first World Friendship Day was proposed for 30 July 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade, an international civil organisation that campaigns to foster a culture of peace through friendship. Many years later, The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.
It is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace as a set of values, attitudes and behaviours that reject violence and endeavour to prevent conflicts by addressing their root causes with a view to solving problems. It was then adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997.
Significance of International Friendship Day:
International Friendship Day acts as a worldwide homage to the significance of friendships in our existence. It's a day dedicated to valuing the connections we've formed with friends, acknowledging their support and affection, and showing thanks for their existence.
Friends enhance our lives in numerous aspects, offering company, emotional backing, amusement, and collective memories. They are an essential part of our happiness, giving us a feeling of belonging, acceptance, and comprehension. The occasion fosters harmony and togetherness across nations and divides. It motivates us to establish links, extend our hand to others, and forge significant ties with individuals from diverse perspectives.
Difference Ways To Celebrate The International Friendship Day:
Plan a fun day with your buddies: Whether it's setting up a picnic, catching a flick, or having a game night, being together is the best way to mark the occasion.
Organise a day dedicated to friendship: Host a gathering at your place for a meal or party and enjoy the day together.
Bake your friends something special: A sincere note, a little something, or a gift of gratitude can significantly deepen your bond.
Help out as a group: Get together for a volunteer event or a cause you all believe in. It's a wonderful opportunity to strengthen your friendship while contributing to the community.
Write a message or send a card: If you can't physically be with your pals, a meaningful note or card can convey that you're thinking of them.
Have a marathon of movies or TV: Find a show or series you and your closest friend love and keep watching it together for a cosy time.
Take a break and go on a trip: Drop whatever work or other obligations you have and plan a journey with your friends to celebrate Friendship Day. Amidst the rising trend of social media globally, there's a surge in virtual celebrations for World Friendship Day and the International Day of Friendship, along with community events in local areas designed to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds.
Reasons why friendship is so important in life:
Although we cannot decide who our family will be, we have the choice of picking friends who end up feeling like family. Real friends are those who embrace us for who we are, flaws and all; they're the ones we usually depend on more than our own kin.
- Friends can help you celebrate good times and provide support during bad times. Encourage you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise.
- One possible explanation for those health benefits is that friendships can help you make lifestyle changes that can have a direct impact on your well-being
- If you find yourself going through a hard time, having a friend to help you through can make the transition easier
- Friends who support you play a big role in building your self-esteem. When people around you provide validation, it impacts your ability to love and appreciate yourself
- Spending time with friends can also help reduce stress. According to Harvard Medical School, "social connections help relieve levels of stress, which can harm the heart's arteries, gut function, insulin regulation, and the immune system."
- Our friendships help our mental health and overall happiness. Help you cope with traumas, such as divorce, serious illness, job loss or the death of a loved one. Friends prevent isolation and loneliness and give you a chance to offer needed companionship, too.
The day plays a vital role in:
Raising awareness: Highlighting the significance of friendship in our lives and encouraging people to value their connections.
Strengthening bonds: Providing an opportunity to express appreciation for friends and nurture existing relationships.
Building new friendships: Highlighting how friendship helps to close cultural gaps and encourages peace among various communities.
Spreading peace and unity: Emphasising the role of friendship in bridging cultural divides and promoting harmony between different groups.
The day promotes the building of new friendships across cultures and backgrounds. Celebrate the power of connection and human relationships in bringing joy, support, and meaning to life.