International Day Of Charity: A Global Call To Action For Compassion And Giving

Hyderabad: The International Day of Charity is celebrated globally on September 5th, every year. The main objective of this day is to raise awareness and provide a common platform for charitable activities around the globe involving individuals, charities, philanthropic groups, and volunteers at local, national, regional, and international levels.
History
In 2012, the U.N. General Assembly officially designated September 5 as the International Day of Charity, recognising charity's crucial role in addressing humanitarian crises and promoting sustainable development globally. This day commemorates the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her efforts in combating poverty and distress, which are also threats to peace.
Mother Teresa:
Mother Teresa, born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910, went to India in 1928, where she dedicated herself to helping the destitute. In 1948, she became an Indian citizen and established the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1950, which gained recognition for its work with the poor and the dying in the city.
For over 45 years, she served the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying, while overseeing the expansion of the Missionaries of Charity, both in India and in other countries, including the establishment of hospices and homes for the poorest and homeless.
Mother Teresa’s work has been widely acclaimed and she has received numerous awards and distinctions, including the Nobel Peace Prize. Mother Teresa passed away on September 5th, 1997, at the age of 87.
Objectives of International Charity Day:
The UN's establishment of the International Day of Charity acknowledges the power of charity in creating positive change
The International Day of Charity calls on the world to act with solidarity and compassion in the face of human suffering
It promotes volunteer and philanthropic activities to mobilise people and bring resiliency and inclusiveness to society
International days are special observances set up by the United Nations to bring attention to significant global issues, accomplishments, and purposes
The day promotes both action and comprehension, enabling all individuals to participate in significant change and acknowledge advancements across different areas
To improve the world for everyone, each of us must contribute in any way possible. It could be by dedicating your time or talents to a cause you are passionate about or it could be as easy as showing kindness to unfamiliar individuals you encounter in your daily routine. However, you can also contribute to making a difference by giving whatever you can to charity
Charity can take many forms, including donations, volunteering, fundraising, and community service. Anyone can get involved, from individuals to large companies and small local businesses
There are many reasons why people should do charity in their lives, including:
- Helping others: Charity can help alleviate suffering, build stronger communities, and leave a lasting legacy of generosity while bringing joy to those in need
- Improving well-being: People who help others are happier, and there is evidence that giving can be beneficial to health and well-being
- Tax deductions: Donations to non-profit or other charitable organisations are tax-deductible, which can lower your tax bill
- Personal growth: Engaging in charity work can nurture empathy and compassion, and encourage personal growth
- Money management: Establishing a regular donation can encourage you to pay more attention to your personal finances.
- Make a difference: When you choose to give to a charity - no matter how big or small that charity is - you're helping to make a real difference
- Raising awareness: Charities can raise awareness of issues and provide information
- Be a role model: Your behaviours can also motivate others to take notice of significant matters and provide their assistance as well. You have the option to communicate with your friends, family, colleagues, and neighbours to inform them about your donation to charity and explain why the cause is important to you. This can demonstrate to them the importance of taking action quickly and inspire them to also participate.
How to Celebrate International Day of Charity?
- Donate: The first step to celebrate the day is donating. Contribute to a charity that aligns with your values. You can donate money, or collect items like clothes and books to donate to people in need.
- Volunteer: You can also engage in volunteer activities with local charities to directly impact the lives of those in need
- Raise awareness: Utilise social media and other channels to raise awareness on the significance of ending poverty
- Learn about global issues: You and your friends can educate yourselves on worldwide problems and the charitable organisations addressing them
- Have a donation collection event: To gather donations, you can either sell items you no longer need or host a bake sale with your friends and family in your neighbourhood
According to Charities Aid Foundation's (CAF) World Giving Index, 2023 Ten of the world's most charitable countries in 2023 are:
- Indonesia
- Kenya
- Singapore
- The Gambia
- Nigeria
- United State
- Ukraine
- Australia
- Malta
- United Arab Emirates