International Day Of Charity: A Global Call To Action For Compassion And Giving

Hyderabad: The International Day of Charity is celebrated globally on September 5th, every year. The main objective of this day is to raise awareness and provide a common platform for charitable activities around the globe involving individuals, charities, philanthropic groups, and volunteers at local, national, regional, and international levels.

History

In 2012, the U.N. General Assembly officially designated September 5 as the International Day of Charity, recognising charity's crucial role in addressing humanitarian crises and promoting sustainable development globally. This day commemorates the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her efforts in combating poverty and distress, which are also threats to peace.

Mother Teresa:

Mother Teresa, born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910, went to India in 1928, where she dedicated herself to helping the destitute. In 1948, she became an Indian citizen and established the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1950, which gained recognition for its work with the poor and the dying in the city.

For over 45 years, she served the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying, while overseeing the expansion of the Missionaries of Charity, both in India and in other countries, including the establishment of hospices and homes for the poorest and homeless.

Mother Teresa’s work has been widely acclaimed and she has received numerous awards and distinctions, including the Nobel Peace Prize. Mother Teresa passed away on September 5th, 1997, at the age of 87.

Objectives of International Charity Day:

The UN's establishment of the International Day of Charity acknowledges the power of charity in creating positive change