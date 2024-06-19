International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict: All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is observed every year on June 19. The barbaric use of 'sexual violence' during times of 'conflict' is a devastating form of violence which has a lasting impact on the physical, sexual, reproductive, and mental health of the victims, and destroys the social fabric of communities.

At a time when the world is witnessing multiple wars or conflicts across the globe, the use of sexual violence amidst a war-like situation either by the security forces or by the rebels etc is an extremely repressive form of violence being used as a war strategy to send a chilling message across the society.

On June 19, the world would observe the 'International Day for the Elimination of sexual violence in conflict', an annual commemoration focused on addressing the real and grave issue of the continued use of sexual violence in conflicts across the world.

The observance of International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict aims to help people understand the need to speak up against this menace.

Background

The United Nations declared June 19 as this special day in 2015, remembering the adoption of a resolution that condemned sexual violence as a tactic of war. The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption on 19 June 2008 of Security Council resolution 1820 (2008), in which the Council condemned sexual violence as a tactic of war and an impediment to peacebuilding. This year’s International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict focuses on healthcare.

On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2024, people across the globe will focus on raising awareness of the steps to be taken to put an end to this menace

Message from the UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a message for June 19 said "The past year has seen harrowing reports of sexual violence from Sudan to Haiti and Israel. Far too often, the perpetrators walk free while survivors spend their entire lives in recovery."

As this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict focuses on healthcare, the top boss of the UN said that "hospitals and other healthcare facilities should be beacons of safety and healing for all those injured in conflict, including the survivors of sexual violence. These are fundamental tenets of international humanitarian law."

But attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities, and the targeting of healthcare workers, can severely limit access to medical care and psychosocial support for survivors, he said.

"Women and girls, who experience sexual violence may become pregnant from rape and require immediate sexual and reproductive healthcare. Men and boys may be at risk of increased isolation if they cannot access appropriate care", he further said.

Highlighting the grave consequences of the use of sexual violence during conflict and the urgent need to put an end to this menace, he said: "let us pledge to eliminate this scourge, stand in solidarity with survivors, and reaffirm our commitment to protecting hospitals and healthcare facilities during the conflict."