International Cat Day - Celebrating Cats and Raising Awareness About Them

Hyderabad: August 8th marks a special day for cat lovers around the world as International Cat Day is celebrated. This occasion was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare(IFAW) in 2002 to raise awareness about cats and promote their conservation.
Since 2020, the feline charity, International Cat Care (iCatCare), has been the custodian of International Cat Day. International Cat Care provides cat owners with veterinary professionals who provide feline medicine and surgery and the support and advice they need to care better for their cats. International Cat Day is a day to unite cat lovers across the globe. It celebrates cats.
Health Benefits of Keeping a Pet Cat:
Boosted immune system: Exposure to cats can actually help boost your immune system, especially the children who are exposed to cats at a young age, as it can help build up their immune system over time.
Lower stress levels: Studies have found that spending time with a cat can lower stress levels, reduce anxiety, and even alleviate symptoms of depression.
Improved sleep quality: Cats have a calming and relaxing presence that can help create a soothing sleep environment.
Better mental health: Interacting with a cat not only can reduce stress and anxiety, but it can also increase feelings of happiness and contentment.
Increased lifespan: Research has found that cat owners have a lower risk of death from heart disease and other causes than those who don’t own a cat.
Improved cardiovascular health: Research has found that cat owners have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Some Facts About Cats:
- The scientific name for the domestic cat is "Felis catus". They are the domesticated members of the Felidae family and are its smallest member
- The average lifespan of a cat is 13 to 17 years. Some individuals can last into their twenties, and the world record holder, Creme Puff, lived for 38 long years
- Mummified cats from this era have even helped scientists trace and study DNA to learn about the history of cats
- Cats can become fertile as early as five months of age, and the number of cats rapidly increases without intervention by responsible and caring people. For example, one pair of breeding cats can exponentially produce 420,000 offspring over seven years.
- Cat's average pregnancy period is 65 days, about 9 weeks
- With their bright sparkling eyes, cats can see in the dark six times better than humans
- Cats were also used in Roman homes as pest control, and they featured in Hindu epics like the Ramayana
- Kittens learn to purr a few days after being born, despite being blind and deaf at the time. They use meaw sound to help their mothers keep track of where they are and let them know when they want food. This habit continues into adulthood, causing some cats to purr at their owners when they’re hungry
- Cats have two sets of teeth in their lifetimes — baby teeth and adult teeth. Their 26 baby teeth start appearing from around three weeks of age, and they normally have all 30 of their adult teeth by the time they’re six to seven months old
Which country has the most cats?
The United States tops the list when it comes to cat and dog ownership, with about 70 million domestic dogs and 74 million domestic cats.
Cat Lover Indian Celebrities: Our relationship with cats dates back thousands of years, long before they started living with us in our houses. A large number of Indians their pets like anything. Here are some Indian celebrities who are famous for their love of cats.
Shamita Shetty: Since childhood Shamita has always been in love with her pets named Pixie, Loki, Lola and her current cat Phoebee is Shamita’s pet princess.
Disha Patani: Can you guess what Disha gifted herself on her birthday? A beautiful white furry baby kitten. Jasmine and Keety are her feline darlings.
Alia Bhatt: Sheeba and Eddie are the names of Alia's most loved cats. She posts her pics with her current cat Eddie on social media.
Athiya Shetty: A prominent figure known for her elegance and style, is a proud cat mom to Brody who adds an extra dose of charm to her life.
Jacqueline Fernandes: Jacqueline can also be seen posing and posting with her furry friend. She also calls her cats with cute names Miu Miu, XyZa and Yoda.
Countries Where You Can Travel With Your Cat:
Japan
Japan comes at number one when it comes to the love of cats. There are 'cat islands' like Tashirojima and Aoshima, where the number of cats are more than humans. Japanese often travel with their cats. You can find cat cafés and even specific resorts that offer luxury accommodations for travellers with their cats.
France
Paris is famous for its cat-friendly culture, with cats can be seen relaxing in libraries, bakeries, and restaurants. France's laws also favour cat travel.
The Netherlands
'De Poezenboot,' a unique cat sanctuary on a canal boat in Amsterdam, reflects the country's love for cats. Dutch law protects animals and allows pets in public places, so you can easily travel with your cats.
Italy
In Rome, many stray cats can live legally in the old ruins of the city. Italian lifestyle with an emphasis on enjoying the good life is favourable for cats. Italian law also allows cats in many establishments
Australia
Australia is an animal lover's paradise. Australia has many parks and beaches where you can find cats enjoying the sun.
Germany, Sweden Canada are also very cat-friendly countries.
How To Celebrate Cat Day?
- Make a donation or organise a fundraiser for your favourite cat welfare charity, and encourage your cat-loving family and friends to do the same
- Raise awareness about cat health, welfare and conservation
- You can consider adopting a cat from a local shelter as a new member of your family
- Share your own story of life linked with some cat in your childhood days or now
- Celebrate your cat by spending a little more time with them today. Perhaps treat them to a favourite snack, or play with them, if you have one at home
- Wear a Catie dress or something cat-themed to work to show your colleagues and clients that you’re supporting International Cat Day and celebrating cats everywhere
- You can share photos of your cat or a cat that has touched your life and what makes them so special to you, like most celebrities do
- Connect with other cat lovers across social media by posting photos or videos using related #hashtags like #LoveForCats or #InternationalCatDay #CelebrateCats as suggested by International Cat Care. You can also tag @icatcare on social media.
International Cat Day is a joyous occasion to celebrate the special place cats hold in our lives. Everyone loves to play with a feline friend. So let's come together to celebrate the day, enjoy, spread happiness and save cats.