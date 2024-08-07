ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Cat Day - Celebrating Cats and Raising Awareness About Them

Hyderabad: August 8th marks a special day for cat lovers around the world as International Cat Day is celebrated. This occasion was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare(IFAW) in 2002 to raise awareness about cats and promote their conservation.

Since 2020, the feline charity, International Cat Care (iCatCare), has been the custodian of International Cat Day. International Cat Care provides cat owners with veterinary professionals who provide feline medicine and surgery and the support and advice they need to care better for their cats. International Cat Day is a day to unite cat lovers across the globe. It celebrates cats.

Health Benefits of Keeping a Pet Cat:

Boosted immune system: Exposure to cats can actually help boost your immune system, especially the children who are exposed to cats at a young age, as it can help build up their immune system over time.

Lower stress levels: Studies have found that spending time with a cat can lower stress levels, reduce anxiety, and even alleviate symptoms of depression.

Improved sleep quality: Cats have a calming and relaxing presence that can help create a soothing sleep environment.

Better mental health: Interacting with a cat not only can reduce stress and anxiety, but it can also increase feelings of happiness and contentment.

Increased lifespan: Research has found that cat owners have a lower risk of death from heart disease and other causes than those who don’t own a cat.

Improved cardiovascular health: Research has found that cat owners have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Some Facts About Cats:

The scientific name for the domestic cat is "Felis catus". They are the domesticated members of the Felidae family and are its smallest member

The average lifespan of a cat is 13 to 17 years. Some individuals can last into their twenties, and the world record holder, Creme Puff, lived for 38 long years

Mummified cats from this era have even helped scientists trace and study DNA to learn about the history of cats

Cats can become fertile as early as five months of age, and the number of cats rapidly increases without intervention by responsible and caring people. For example, one pair of breeding cats can exponentially produce 420,000 offspring over seven years.

Cat's average pregnancy period is 65 days, about 9 weeks

With their bright sparkling eyes, cats can see in the dark six times better than humans

Cats were also used in Roman homes as pest control, and they featured in Hindu epics like the Ramayana

Kittens learn to purr a few days after being born, despite being blind and deaf at the time. They use meaw sound to help their mothers keep track of where they are and let them know when they want food. This habit continues into adulthood, causing some cats to purr at their owners when they’re hungry

Cats have two sets of teeth in their lifetimes — baby teeth and adult teeth. Their 26 baby teeth start appearing from around three weeks of age, and they normally have all 30 of their adult teeth by the time they’re six to seven months old

Which country has the most cats?

The United States tops the list when it comes to cat and dog ownership, with about 70 million domestic dogs and 74 million domestic cats.

Cat Lover Indian Celebrities: Our relationship with cats dates back thousands of years, long before they started living with us in our houses. A large number of Indians their pets like anything. Here are some Indian celebrities who are famous for their love of cats.

Shamita Shetty: Since childhood Shamita has always been in love with her pets named Pixie, Loki, Lola and her current cat Phoebee is Shamita’s pet princess.

Disha Patani: Can you guess what Disha gifted herself on her birthday? A beautiful white furry baby kitten. Jasmine and Keety are her feline darlings.