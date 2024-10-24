ETV Bharat / offbeat

Interested In Trekking?: Which Mountain Is Special in which District? Refer To Trek Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu forest department has compiled a comprehensive list of 40 trails in easy, moderate and difficult categories for the benefit of aspiring trekkers and trekkers. People can trek these routes by paying online.

Named Trek Tamil Nadu, the project was jointly launched by Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and State Forest Minister Ponmudi. They also introduced the website www.trektamilnadu.com, which has been developed as a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department (TNFD) and Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TNWEC).

This website lists 40 scenic trekking routes in Tamil Nadu. An official release said, "This 'Tamil Nadu Trekking Project' has been designed to create awareness among the public about nature conservation and to establish a sustainable livelihood for the local people adjacent to the forest area and to strengthen the protection of the forest and wildlife."

It further said that this shows the commitment of the Tamil Nadu government towards zero carbon footprint, promoting sustainable tourism, promoting eco-tourism and protecting the green environment.

To the delight of nature lovers, Tamil Nadu has opened 40 selected trekking routes for the general public. The state has gained reputation as a sought-after destination for nature lovers with its wide network of protected areas comprising five tiger reserves, five national parks, eighteen wildlife sanctuaries, seventeen bird sanctuaries and three conservation reserves.

Treks in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, including popular tourist destinations like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Kanyakumari, have been approved by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department under the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife (Regulation of Trekking) Rules, 2018.

Over 300 youth from more than 50 tribal and forest-adjacent villages with traditional knowledge of forests have been identified and selected as trekking guides. They are given adequate professional training in forest discipline, skill development, first aid, hospitality and hygiene, biodiversity conservation etc, officials said.

Basic equipment available: With an emphasis on the safety of the trekking enthusiasts selected trek guides are also given safety protocol training to handle emergency situations. Selected guides are provided with uniforms, trekking shoes, backpack, cap, basic first aid kit, water bottle, hot water bottle, trekking pole, communication equipment, whistle and compass, they added.

Insurance for all: Insurance is provided to all the participants and guides undertaking the trek under this scheme. This initiative will help the tribal and forest-adjacent people to earn sustainable income and boost the economy. Trekkers can easily make their booking through www.trektamilnadu.com, added officials.

How to book?: Essential details and regulations regarding trekking routes are mentioned. Also, through this website, trekkers can do 100% online transaction and download the entry ticket for the trek.

What is the eligibility for the trek?: Anyone above 18 years of age is allowed to book the trek. People below 18 years of age can trek with consent letter from parent/guardian. Children below 10 years (allowed for easy treks only) accompanied by a parent or guardian.

List of 40 trekking trails and Category:

Nilgiris District:- Cairn Hill (Easy), Longwood shola (Easy), Karikayur to Porivarai Rock Painting (Moderate), Karikayur to Rangasamy Peak (Tough),

Parsonvalley to Mukurthihut (Tough), Avalanche – Kolaribetta (Tough), Avalanche (Cauliflower shola) – Kolaribetta (Moderate), Avalanche – Devarbetta (Tough), Gene pool (Easy), Needle rock (Tough).