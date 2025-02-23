Lost Hands But Not Courage, 15-Year-Old Payal’s Dream To Become An IAS

Behror: As the saying goes, ‘God helps those who help themselves.' Payal of Mundawar in Rajasthan proved it right, inspiring many.

Payal (15) lost both her hands due to electrocution when she was just 5, but she did not lose courage and triumphed over the adversities. She chose to rise against all odds and continue to pursue her education after the accident. Despite having no hands, she started learning to write and work with her feet.

The tenth-grade student, Payal, says she is preparing for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) as she dreams of serving the country as an officer.

Accident That Changed Her Life Forever

In 2015, Payal was playing with her sister in the fields when a high-tension power line suddenly broke down and fell on the ground. "Payal came into contact with a live electricity line while playing and was struck by the current, which seriously injured her," says her grandmother.

“We immediately took her to Jaipur for treatment. Doctors operated on her and decided to amputate both of her hands to save her life,” she says.

Payal riding a bicycle (ETV Bharat)

‘Want to Finish Homework’: Grandmother’s Emotional Encounter

The accident did not just leave Payal challenged for life but also devastated her family; one day, however, when her family brought her home after the treatment, she asked her grandmother for a notebook and pen. "I would do my school homework," her grandmother recalled her saying.

“Hearing this from Payal was a painful but happy moment as well. When I gave her a notebook and pen, she started writing with her feet,” the grandmother says.

"Payal faced lots of challenges for some time, but she didn't lose hope and kept on trying and finally learnt to write with her feet. She never looked back after that," she adds.

Payal writing with her feet (ETV Bharat)

‘No Hands But No Problem’: Payal

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Payal says that she does not have both hands, but she does not have any problem.

“I do all my work myself. There is no problem from morning to evening. I eat with my feet. I also wear clothes myself. Not only this, I can also ride a bicycle,” she says.

Payal says everyone in the school as well as the family members supports her, so she is determined to become an IAS after completing her studies.

Her father, Dharamveer, says the accident incident was shocking for the family, but Payal showed a lot of courage, which eased our worries also.

“We wanted our daughter to recover as soon as possible, but nothing was in our hands. Payal did not back down, and today everyone is proud of her hard work. Hopefully, her dream of becoming an IAS is fulfilled,” he adds.