Inspired At 68, Unstoppable At 74: The Marathon Man Of Mallapur

Hyderabad: At 74, while many tend to slow down, Nagabhushan Rao is picking up speed. A retired employee of Hindustan Cables Limited, Rao instead of resting and spending quiet days, is busy in marathon courses, proving that passion can ignite at any stage of life.

His journey led to becoming a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Joining the Hyderabad ECIL Club, he diligently trained, transforming himself from a novice to a competitive long-distance runner.

Nagabhushan Rao, a man who believes that age is just a number and determination has no expiry date. A native of Challapalli in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Nagabhushan Rao settled in Mallapur, Hyderabad, after securing a job at Hindustan Cables Limited in 1972. He served diligently for nearly three decades before opting for voluntary retirement in 2001. He has two sons and a daughter; both his sons are now settled and working in the United States.

It was in 2019 that a casual conversation with his elder son sparked a new passion in him. His son had participated in a marathon in Chicago and later shared the thrilling experience with his father. Inspired by his story, Nagabhushan decided to try running himself, an unusual decision for someone nearing 70.