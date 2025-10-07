Inspired At 68, Unstoppable At 74: The Marathon Man Of Mallapur
Post retirement Nagabhushan has completed 19 marathons, 35 off-marathons
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: At 74, while many tend to slow down, Nagabhushan Rao is picking up speed. A retired employee of Hindustan Cables Limited, Rao instead of resting and spending quiet days, is busy in marathon courses, proving that passion can ignite at any stage of life.
His journey from a casual runner to a Boston Marathon qualifier began in 2019, an unusual decision sparked by a phone call from his son in the United States. For Nagabhushan Rao, it was the start of an extraordinary reality.
Inspired by his son's Chicago marathon story, the 68-year-old Hyderabad resident decided to try running for the first time. This casual inspiration led to a serious new pursuit. Joining the Hyderabad ECIL Club, he diligently trained, transforming himself from a novice to a competitive long-distance runner.
Nagabhushan Rao, a man who believes that age is just a number and determination has no expiry date. A native of Challapalli in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Nagabhushan Rao settled in Mallapur, Hyderabad, after securing a job at Hindustan Cables Limited in 1972. He served diligently for nearly three decades before opting for voluntary retirement in 2001. He has two sons and a daughter; both his sons are now settled and working in the United States.
It was in 2019 that a casual conversation with his elder son sparked a new passion in him. His son had participated in a marathon in Chicago and later shared the thrilling experience with his father. Inspired by his story, Nagabhushan decided to try running himself, an unusual decision for someone nearing 70.
At the age of 68, he joined the Hyderabad ECIL Club, where he began formal training to learn the techniques of long-distance running and improve his speed and endurance. With consistent effort and disciplined training, he started taking part in marathons held across the country. His dedication bore fruit when he won the NMDC Marathon in 2022 in the 70+ age category, completing the race in just five hours.
But Nagabhushan had bigger dreams. He set his sights on the prestigious Boston Marathon, known as one of the toughest and most respected races in the world. To qualify, he needed to achieve a specific time in one of India’s major marathons. Although he faced several setbacks and failed to qualify in earlier attempts, he never gave up.
This year, his perseverance paid off. In July 2025, he successfully completed the Delhi Marathon in 4 hours and 12 minutes, securing his selection for the Boston Marathon to be held in April 2026 in the United States, a remarkable feat for a 74-year-old.
Nagabhushan Rao credits his success to a disciplined lifestyle, abstaining from alcohol and tobacco, and maintaining a positive outlook. So far, he has completed 19 marathons, 35 off-marathons, and 5 ultra-marathons. His story stands as an inspiring reminder that passion and persistence can keep anyone young at heart and ready for the next race.
Also read
Visually Impaired Techie Runs Half Marathon To Raise Diabetes Awareness
Fauja Singh, World’s Oldest Marathon Runner Killed In Hit And Run, Cremated At Native Place