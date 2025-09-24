ETV Bharat / offbeat

Inside Bastar’s 75-Day Dussehra: The 600-Year-Old ‘Jogi Bithai’ Ritual of 9-Day Underground Penance

A man dressed as a ‘Jogi’ (ascetic) sits cross-legged in front of a diya about four feet below the ground. ( ETV Bharat )

Bastar: Dussehra in Bastar is celebrated over a period of 75 days during which certain unique rituals are performed. One such ritual is ‘Jogi Bithai’ where a young man dressed as a ‘Jogi’ (ascetic) is made to sit cross-legged about four feet below the ground for nine days in Sirhasar Bhawan in the Danteshwari Temple complex.

The Jogi Bithai ritual is an important aspect of Bastar Dussehra where a young man from Halba tribe observes a fast for nine days where he does not even take water. Its purpose is to ensure a peaceful and uninterrupted Dussehra festival.

This ritual was performed according to the tradition in Sirhasar Bhawan on Tuesday evening in the presence of the members of the Dussehra Committee, Manjhi Chalki (a cultural and political group), Jogi’s family and the priests.

Amidst the tunes of Mundabaja and a band, Jogi took his place after performing the puja. A Jogi fasts for nine days during penance. This ritual follows Path Jatra, Deri Gadai and Kachnagadi rituals.

The Jogi Bithai ritual is almost 600 years old. It is being performed by Raghunath Nag of Amabal village.

“I have been performing this ritual for the last five years. My elder brother performed it before me. I have inherited this important religious responsibility after his death,” explained Raghunath Nag.