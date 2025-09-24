Inside Bastar’s 75-Day Dussehra: The 600-Year-Old ‘Jogi Bithai’ Ritual of 9-Day Underground Penance
During 'Jogi Bithai' ritual, a young man from Halba tribe observes a fast for nine days where he does not even take water.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Bastar: Dussehra in Bastar is celebrated over a period of 75 days during which certain unique rituals are performed. One such ritual is ‘Jogi Bithai’ where a young man dressed as a ‘Jogi’ (ascetic) is made to sit cross-legged about four feet below the ground for nine days in Sirhasar Bhawan in the Danteshwari Temple complex.
The Jogi Bithai ritual is an important aspect of Bastar Dussehra where a young man from Halba tribe observes a fast for nine days where he does not even take water. Its purpose is to ensure a peaceful and uninterrupted Dussehra festival.
This ritual was performed according to the tradition in Sirhasar Bhawan on Tuesday evening in the presence of the members of the Dussehra Committee, Manjhi Chalki (a cultural and political group), Jogi’s family and the priests.
Amidst the tunes of Mundabaja and a band, Jogi took his place after performing the puja. A Jogi fasts for nine days during penance. This ritual follows Path Jatra, Deri Gadai and Kachnagadi rituals.
The Jogi Bithai ritual is almost 600 years old. It is being performed by Raghunath Nag of Amabal village.
“I have been performing this ritual for the last five years. My elder brother performed it before me. I have inherited this important religious responsibility after his death,” explained Raghunath Nag.
The ritual began with the lighting of a lamp by the priest at the Mavalli temple. This was followed by prayers to the goddess and a ritualistic worship of the sword kept there. The Jogi then returned to Sirhasar Bhavan with the sword where after praying, he sat in the pit and vowed to perform penance. Two young men from Italy are documenting this ritual while filming it.
The locals explained that the people from Halba community were entrusted with this job from the days of the kings and they have continued to do so for centuries.
“The Jogi will rise from the pit on the day of Mavalli Parghav. The penance is being done before the goddess for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of all,” said Kiran Singh Deo. He is state unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).
Mattia and Daniel, who have come from Italy to film this ritual, are excited to witness this unique ritual.
“The people here are very simple and friendly. We are delighted to stay here till Dussehra and capture the traditions, culture and customs of this place with our cameras,” they said.