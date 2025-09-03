Innovative Chemistry Teacher From Korba Selected For President's Award On Teacher's Day

Korba: Through innovative teaching methods and simple tools, Chemistry teacher Santosh Kumar Chaurasia has turned complex concepts into easy-to-grasp lessons for students. His remarkable contribution to education led him to be selected for the President's Award. President Droupadi Murmu will present this award to him on Teacher's Day.

Santosh Kumar, currently teaching at PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Korba's Chhuri, has spent years creating practical models to eliminate children's fear of science. His approach has always been rooted in innovation. He uses waste materials like old slippers, straws, and discarded items to build models to explain complex topics.

Chemistry teacher Santosh Kumar Chaurasia teaching with the help of a model (ETV Bharat)

He uses a slipper and pencils to demonstrate light rays and their divergent-convergent patterns, and drinking straws to build DNA structure. He said, "Teaching children and making studies easy are two different things. I believe that education should be enjoyable and accessible to all."

He never works alone on these models. He makes students actively take part in building them. He ensures that this will not only help them in learning but will also help them in developing creativity and confidence. He said, "Children often struggle to understand such concepts. But when they see and touch a model, it becomes real. It becomes easier for them to understand the concept. Children learn by doing."

Before joining in Chhuri in Korba, Santosh was posted in Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh. Alirajpur is considered one of India's most backwards districts in terms of education. There, he worked to connect children with science. He tried making complex concepts easier to understand. He even set up a Chandrashekhar Science Park, where he held free classes on Sunday for his students.

PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Korba's Chhuri (ETV Bharat)

Recalling his time in Alirajpur, he said, "In Alirajpur, children often dropped out after primary school. Their families did not have an educational background, so keeping them interested in studies was tough. But slowly, by creating excitement around science, I could bring them back to classrooms."

With his efforts, the students not only started coming to the school but also started dreaming of careers in medicine, engineering, and research.

Chaurasia's recognition has come after a three-tier selection process for the President's Award. First, teachers are shortlisted at the district level, followed by the state and ministry levels. From 680 Jawahar Naodaya Vidyalayas across India, only two teachers were selected this year. Santosh Kumar is one of them.

Talking about the award, he said, "I first thought about this award in 2020. In 2022 and 2024, I made it to the final round but was not selected. This time, my hard work and determination paid off. I never worked for the award, I just kept innovating and focusing on the children."

Chemistry teacher Santosh Kumar Chaurasia (ETV Bharat)

A total of 45 teachers nationwide are set to receive this award on Teacher's Day.

At PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chhuri, the atmosphere was joyful. Principal P R Shankari said, "This is a proud moment for all of us. Out of the entire Jawahar Navodaya network, only Santosh was selected. It shows the kind of impact his work had on children. The whole school is celebrating his achievement. The students, too, are excited that their teacher's dedication has been recognised at the national level."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to interact with the award-winning teachers at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Santosh Kumar said that he has prepared himself for the interaction with PM Modi. He said, "If I get the opportunity to speak with PM Modi, I will share how the New Education Policy has brought changes."

"From the facilities in PM Shri Schools to the focus on skill-based learning, a lot has changed for the better. I will also talk about my own innovation and how they have helped children overcome the fear of science," he added.

Apart from teaching, Santosh Kumar is also a master trainer with the Navodaya Leadership Institute (NLI), which trains teachers in Hyderabad, Udaipur, and Puri.

He said, "My role as a master trainer is to show teachers how to make education engaging and inclusive. Children come from diverse backgrounds and face many obstacles. Our job as teachers is to ensure no child feels left behind. Learning should be equal, enjoyable and practical." His philosophy of 'learning by doing' has shaped not only students but also fellow educators.

He also emphasised the potential of Korba's children. He said, "Parents in the southern states are generally more aware of education. That is not always the case here. But I believe the children of Korba are equally talented. With the right guidance, they can also achieve anything."

He believes that education does not end with the classroom bell. He also mentors students through Dakshina Foundation, guiding them toward competitive exams. Several of his students have already made it to prestigious institutions like IITs and MBBS programs.