Innovation In Education: Jhansi Teacher Builds AI Robot To Teach Rural Students

Jhansi: These days, a new teacher has become the centre of discussion among the children in the composite school - Ramapur of Gursarai block, which is about 80 kilometres away from Jhansi district headquarters, Uttar Pradesh. Her simple nature and her prompt answers to all the queries raised by students are liked by everyone. Interestingly, she can do this work the whole day without getting tired or stopping.

Still wondering how she is able to do this..let me introduce her, this is "Madam Suman", a "humanoid" equipped with artificial intelligence. She is the innovation of Mohanlal Suman, an assistant teacher of Ramapur composite school. He has been teaching here for about nine years. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Mohanlal said that he has been a teacher in a government school for 25 years now and teaches sociology and arts to the students.

Why was Madam Suman- AI Teacher made?

Mohanlal Suman elaborates that there are a total of seven teachers in his school who, apart from teaching, also have additional responsibilities of the school administration. Due to which the study time of children is wasted, and recently he got this idea and he invented a humanoid named "Madam Suman". " I have spent about 2000 to 3000 rupees from my savings to create this invention. This AI Teacher's body is made of wood, but her face is taken from a mannequin. Currently, all the parts of the body are assembled with the help of screws and bolts and it has been kept in the classroom, draped in an ethnic saree.

How does this AI Teacher work?

Madam Suman operates with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Currently, she is being operated with the help of Google's customised AI Gemini. This application is being run on a mobile phone by placing it in the body. This answers every question asked in Hindi immediately in a simple language with interesting facts.

"To bring natural expressions on the face, a motor is used for the blinking of the eyes and movement of the lips. By enabling this feature, children may feel more connected with Madam Suman, which also gives them an experience like a living human being," explained Mohanlal Suman. He further said that in the coming time, he will work more on this, so that this model will be able to walk in the future and also make hand gestures. At present, he has not taken any financial help from anyone for this invention.

How did Madam Suman affect the children?

Madam Suman was brought to Rajapur's composite school on April 2. Since then, in about one and a half months, she has been answering many questions of the students every day. This AI teacher answers the students' questions immediately, along with guiding them in many subjects, including mathematics, science, social science and language and also helps in academic work.

Perhaps this is the reason why Mohanlal Suman said that now the attendance of children in his school is up to 90 per cent, which was only 30 to 40 per cent when he came in 2016. Mohanlal described his invention as engaging because it also allows an AI teacher( Madam Suman) to ask questions and riddles. Students answer them eagerly, and Madam Suman also praises them for giving the right answer. Due to this whole process, children do not hesitate to ask questions and they ask Madam Suman any question that arises in their mind without hesitation.

Through “Suman Madam”, Mohanlal Suman has taken a big step towards bringing a technological revolution in education. He believes that “In today's era, it is very important to connect children with modern technologies. If we use new technologies like Artificial Intelligence correctly, then learning will be more interesting and effective for children. There is tremendous enthusiasm among the parents about this unique teacher.

Innovative teacher Mohanlal Suman is famous for his experiments:

Even before this, Mohanlal Suman is known for his unique experiments. He gave information about space science to children by making a model of Chandrayaan-3, made digital education accessible by making projectors and mobile TVs at low cost, and created many cheap educational equipment, so that students can get practical knowledge. All these innovations have given him special recognition in the field.