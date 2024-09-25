Here's All You Need To Know About Infamous Assassination Plots

Hyderabad: Former US President Donald Trump has revealed that US intelligence agencies have warned him of a serious assassination threat from Iran.

Taking to his X handle, Trump thanked the US Congress for allocating more budget to the Secret Service and posted, "Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting.......An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker"

However, the assassination bid on Trump is not a lone instance. Here are some incidents when a country tried to eliminate leaders of other countries.

Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine ) 2024 : In May 2024, The Ukrainian security service (SBU) said that it has foiled a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky and other high-ranking Ukrainian officials. Ever since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, plots to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have been commonplace.

Targeted Killings

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was forced to step back on such killings after a US Senate investigation in the 1970s exposed the scale of its operations. Following investigation, then president Gerald Ford signed in 1976 an executive order stating: “No employee of the United States government shall engage in, or conspire in, political assassination.” In spite of this, the US never totally abandoned the strategy, simply changing the terminology from assassination to targeted killings, from aerial bombing of presidents to drone attacks on alleged terrorist leaders.

A few infamous US targeted killings

May 2011: Osama bin Laden, the founder and first leader of the Islamist militant group Al-Qaeda, was shot and killed at his compound in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad by United States Navy SEALs of SEAL Team Six.

Soleimani was assassinated on January 3, 2020 by a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport. 2022: Al-Zawahiri was killed on July 31, 2022, in an early-morning drone strike conducted by the US Central Intelligence Agency in the upscale Sherpur neighborhood of Kabul.

Iranian assassination plots

According to the Iran Primer, Iran has reportedly assassinated at least 20 opponents abroad and killed hundreds in bombings of foreign military, diplomatic and cultural facilities as on 2023. It targeted Americans, Europeans, Latin Americans, Israelis and Arabs as well as Iranian opposition members living abroad, according to US, UN, Israeli and other government reports. They included at least 88 attacks or plots. Iran has long harboured intentions to retaliate against Trump for the 2020 killing of its top general, Qassem Soleimani.

List of infamous Iran assassination bids on officials in foreign countries: