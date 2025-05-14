Indore’s Forgotten Palace: Call It Haunted Or Cursed, The Incomplete Futi Kothi Remains An Underappreciated Site

Indore: This city known for its food and culture also has an enigmatic monument - Futi Kothi, that has remained a mystery for over 200 years now. Spread on sprawling 19th-century building with 365 rooms, strangely, none of it has a roof. Built under the rule of Maharaja Shivaji Rao Holkar, this structure was meant to serve as a fortress of security and strength for the Holkar military. Today, the building stands ravaged half-sunk into the earth, partially swallowed by time and fully wrapped in mystery.

Contrary to the celebrated Mughal or British era forts and buildings, the two-storied Futi Kothi is known for its incompleteness. People in the know of things say, the structure was originally designed to mimic the scale and majesty of the Red Fort though it was intended to be used as a secure base for soldiers. But legend tells a different story. As the construction work was nearing the roofing phase, British forces intervened, supposedly threatened by local aggression and destroyed some parts of it. Since then, the building remains an incomplete structure.

Indore’s Forgotten Palace: The Unfinished Story Of Futi Kothi, Its Majesty & Mystery (ETV Bharat)

Nonetheless, its architectural marvel in black stone cannot be questioned. A blend of Indian and British architecture, its pillars bear floral carvings, Keechak load-bearing figures, and are marked by elegant arches. The structure is half above and half below the ground, with 365 rooms, initially planned like one for each day of the year. Some of these rooms have a pathway to underground cave, which locals say, was once a secret hideout for Holkar soldiers. However, it now houses a Durga Mata temple.

A total of 18 temples stand within the premises and are taken care of by the Sarvajan Kalyan Samiti, drawing a steady stream of worshippers. But much of the original structure remains abandoned. With every passing day, due to lack of maintenance besides the wear and tear, it is fast decaying and crumbling.

Some also believe the monument to be haunted since it is lying abandoned since years. Overgrown vegetation, crumbling walls, and dim, narrow passageways, locals, especially children, resist going near the structure after dark.

Explaining the surrounding, Manorama Tiwari, a temple priestess, recalls the uneasy calm that is felt within the building. “It is peaceful, but eerie. Reaching the underground temple is difficult and the cave seems dangerous to be visited alone,” she says.

Historian Sadashiv Kautubh says, “The erstwhile emperors used such buildings not just for military strategy but also as hunting lodges or royal retreats. The Holkars may have thought this as a place to store arms or just a resting den, but time and neglect have rewritten its narrative.”

Though some people have tried to infuse life into the monument but all of it has proved futile. Neither could it be cleaned nor was it repurposed. Without any step being taken by the administration, conservation of such a majestic structure does not seem feasible with individual of group efforts. Till then, Futi Kothi continues to crumble, erasing pieces of history with it.

Call it a cursed structure, a victim of colonial sabotage, or a proof of forgotten glory, Futi Kothi remains one of Indore’s intriguing and underappreciated historical sites.