Indore Advocate Documents Child Rights Acts Of 192 Countries

Indore: Children have certain constitutional rights even from the time before their birth. These are rights that protect them against child labour, child marriage, sexual exploitation, trafficking and challenges like sex determination of the fetus before birth and subsequent abortion.
An advocate in Indore, Lokesh Mangal, has documented child rights acts across the globe in a book having pages of brass with the purpose of spreading awareness on the issue. This book contains a unique collection of child protection acts according to the constitutions of 192 countries. It is being sent to the United Nations for compliance with child protection acts in different countries, including India.
In a country like America, there is a provision for the protection of the fundamental rights of children under the Child Protection Act of 1984.
Similarly in India there is a robust system for protecting the rights of a child under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 (amended in 2016).
Then there is the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. This is an Act to provide for the constitution of a National Commission and State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights and Children's Courts for providing speedy trial of offences against children or of violation of child rights and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Mangal disclosed, “This book has been prepared for public awareness and compliance with child rights protection law in other countries as well as India. In this book, child rights laws of different countries have been written on 98 pages using laser technology. It has been prepared by combining the child rights laws of 192 countries. The weight of the book is 980 grams."
He further said, “It was released on April 18, 2025, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi and is being sent to the United Nations headquarters in New York on August 2, 2025. Through this book, a unique message can be given about the observance of child rights in all countries."
He further said, “The Child Protection Act, 1984 allows the formation of a political party to raise voice for the rights and dignity of minors. As a result, a party named World Child Force has been formed under this Act. Its objective is to work for awareness about the child rights acts and constitutions across the world."
