India’s Forests On Fire: Threat Looms Over Environment, Wildlife, And Livelihoods

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Forests play a crucial role in preserving our environment by supplying oxygen, food, medicine and livelihoods to millions. However, forest fires are a recurring environmental threat in India, which causes severe damage to the forest wealth and ecosystem.

Most of these fires are triggered by human actions, either intentional or accidental. These incidents mostly occur during the summer months.

The total forest cover of India, estimated to be prone to frequent forest fires, is over 36 per cent, while four per cent is extremely prone and six per cent is very highly prone, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

India’s forest fire detection system, managed by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) under the Ministry, uses remote sensing technology to monitor and report forest fires almost in real-time. It plays a key role in the prompt detection and efficient management of forest fires across the country.

According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, which is a biennial publication of the FSI, forest fire incidents had declined in the country. A total of 203,544 fire hotspots were recorded in 2023-24 and 223,333 in 2021-22.

Forest fire management and mitigation in India

The MOEF&CC has developed the ‘National Action Plan on Forest Fire’ following the National Green Tribunal's direction and the Parliamentary Committee's recommendation. The plan includes reducing vulnerability of forests against fire, enhancing capabilities of forest personnel in fighting fires and empowering forest fringe communities.

The ministry has also constituted the Central Monitoring Committee for monitoring the implementation of the action plan.

It also provides financial assistance to the states and union territories for their efforts in the prevention and control/suppression of forest fires.

In addition to that, the ministry has issued advisories to the states to generate awareness among the forest fringe communities to protect the forests. They are also provided incentives under the centrally sponsored scheme.

Environmentalists on forest fires in India