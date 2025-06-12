India’s Forests On Fire: Threat Looms Over Environment, Wildlife, And Livelihoods

By Santu Das
New Delhi: Forests play a crucial role in preserving our environment by supplying oxygen, food, medicine and livelihoods to millions. However, forest fires are a recurring environmental threat in India, which causes severe damage to the forest wealth and ecosystem.
Most of these fires are triggered by human actions, either intentional or accidental. These incidents mostly occur during the summer months.
The total forest cover of India, estimated to be prone to frequent forest fires, is over 36 per cent, while four per cent is extremely prone and six per cent is very highly prone, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).
India’s forest fire detection system, managed by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) under the Ministry, uses remote sensing technology to monitor and report forest fires almost in real-time. It plays a key role in the prompt detection and efficient management of forest fires across the country.
According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, which is a biennial publication of the FSI, forest fire incidents had declined in the country. A total of 203,544 fire hotspots were recorded in 2023-24 and 223,333 in 2021-22.
Forest fire management and mitigation in India
The MOEF&CC has developed the ‘National Action Plan on Forest Fire’ following the National Green Tribunal's direction and the Parliamentary Committee's recommendation. The plan includes reducing vulnerability of forests against fire, enhancing capabilities of forest personnel in fighting fires and empowering forest fringe communities.
The ministry has also constituted the Central Monitoring Committee for monitoring the implementation of the action plan.
It also provides financial assistance to the states and union territories for their efforts in the prevention and control/suppression of forest fires.
In addition to that, the ministry has issued advisories to the states to generate awareness among the forest fringe communities to protect the forests. They are also provided incentives under the centrally sponsored scheme.
Environmentalists on forest fires in India
An environmentalist on Thursday asserted that forest fires are a recurring environmental threat in India, especially during the dry season from March to June.
According to the FSI, around 36 per cent of the country’s forests are vulnerable to fires, with central and southern states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and parts of the Western Ghats being particularly prone, he said.
“Environmentally, fires lead to massive loss of biodiversity, destroying habitats and threatening the survival of rare and endangered species. The combustion of vegetation releases large amounts of carbon dioxide and particulate matter, contributing to air pollution and climate change. "Fires also degrade soil quality, reduce forest productivity, and damage water sources by affecting the hydrological cycle,” BS Vohra, environmental activist, told ETV Bharat.
"Socially, forest-dependent communities suffer significant losses. Tribals and forest dwellers lose access to firewood, medicinal plants, and non-timber forest produce. Smoke inhalation poses health risks, particularly to children and the elderly. Fires also displace wildlife, increasing human-wildlife conflict near forest fringes,” he said.
Pointing to the economic impact, he said that economically, the country bears heavy losses in terms of destroyed timber, wildlife tourism disruption, and the costs of firefighting operations.
“Frequent fires diminish the ecological services provided by forests, such as carbon sequestration and climate regulation, resulting in long-term economic consequences,” he said.
Citing several challenges that hinder effective forest fire control in India, Vohar said, “One major issue is the lack of timely detection and response. Many fires go unreported in remote areas due to insufficient surveillance infrastructure. Although satellite-based alerts (like MODIS and SNPP-VIIRS) exist, ground-level response is often delayed due to poor connectivity and limited manpower.”
“Insufficient resources and training for forest department personnel pose another hurdle. Many forest guards lack modern firefighting tools and safety equipment. Inaccessible terrain and harsh summer conditions make fire control efforts even more difficult. Human-induced fires—resulting from activities like slash-and-burn agriculture, firewood collection, or even intentional burning for land encroachment—are a major concern. Weak enforcement of forest protection laws further aggravates the situation,” the environmental activist said.
He underlined that the central forest ministry and state forest departments must play a central role in monitoring, policy-making, and resource deployment.
“Local communities are critical first responders. Involving them through awareness programmes, fire alert training, and incentivised protection measures (like Joint Forest Management committees) can improve early detection and prevention. NGOs and civil society can support with education, capacity building, and facilitating community engagement,” Vohra said.
He also emphasised the need for comprehensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC).
“Awareness must be spread through various educational institutions and media houses, which have a role in awareness campaigns and promoting responsible forest behaviour. Communication can be through the local citizens' committees or individual citizens, including tourists, who must act responsibly in forest areas by avoiding fire-related activities and reporting fires immediately as and when seen, to save our forests,” he added.
