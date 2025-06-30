Fazilka, Punjab : In Punjab’s Fazilka police lines, where sirens deafen the stillness, has come up a Gurdwara Sri Nanak Niwas, a structure made from imported Deodhar wood. It is not only India’s first wooden Gurdwara but a silent proof of one man’s yearning to usher in divinity where none existed before.

The story of the extraordinary Gurdwara began in 2023, when SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu was posted in Fazilka. His family, while visiting the police quarters, did not find a place to offer prayers. That struck Bhupinder and stirred him to do something about it. That is when the Gurdwara took shape in his thoughts.

India's First Wooden Nanak Niwas Gurdwara In Fazilka Becomes A Beacon Of Faith, Draws Devotees (ETV Bharat)

“When I decided to build a Gurdwara Sahib, I thought to myself why not make it one of a kind? We spoke to our family, colleagues, and friends. Soon, the idea of a wooden Gurughar came up and I wanted to make it real,” recalls Sidhu.

From thought to fruition was not long a journey. Within three months the Gurdwara was ready to welcome doors to sangat. That date February 16, 2023, when the Gurdwara Sri Nanak Niwas was opened became a milestone.

India's First Wooden Nanak Niwas Gurdwara In Fazilka Becomes A Beacon Of Faith, Draws Devotees (ETV Bharat)

The wooden shrine structure has been crafted from Deodhar wood imported from Finland. The special wood is known for its durability and resistance to moths, sunlight, and rain. Carpenter Iqbal Singh, a craftsman from Ludhiana, was brought to do the work. He is one of those carpenters who build wooden homes abroad.

“This wood reached Indian ports by sea and was then shifted to Fazilka by truck,” explains Karnail Singh, the head granthi. “It’s built to last over a hundred years,” he adds.

India's First Wooden Nanak Niwas Gurdwara In Fazilka Becomes A Beacon Of Faith, Draws Devotees (ETV Bharat)

Iqbal being an experienced master carpenter did not need to be told on the specifications. Rather he made designs which had elements of both tradition and practical wisdom.

“We made sure that the beams aligned so precisely that each piece seemed a continuation of the next. Also Mehrabs and ventilated domes reduce direct wind flow. The north-south entrance helps protect from strong drafts, as suggested by architectural historians. So we stuck to that,” he says.

The Gurdwara measures 40 feet by 40 feet, geometrically also looks in balance and meticulously crafted with precision.

India's First Wooden Nanak Niwas Gurdwara In Fazilka Becomes A Beacon Of Faith, Draws Devotees (ETV Bharat)

The Gurdwara has four entrances, a hallmark of Sikh teachings that emphasises inclusivity. Everyone is welcome here, regardless of caste, faith, or background. Marriages (Anand Karaj) are being conducted here. Besides, the Sri Akhand Path Sahib is performed with every year.

At the Gurdwara, the day starts at 5:30 a.m. with the prakash (installation) of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, and concludes at 8 p.m. with its resting ceremony (sukhasan). The sounds of Sukhmani Sahib path and Raagi jathas fill the space, while devotees, many from abroad, sit quietly on the polished wooden floor in meditation.

Bhupinder has now been transferred to Ferozepur but his contribution remains immense and people remember him anytime they step inside the gurdwara. Every week, hundreds of people go to the shrine to offer prayers.

To ensure that the functioning is smooth, a management committee has been formed. Every Sunday, the Gurdwara sees congregational prayers. Sri Nanak Niwas has now become a reason why people visit Fazilka.