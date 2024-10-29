ETV Bharat / offbeat

India's First Tender Coconut Wine By Kerala Farmer Hits Market After 20-Year Wait

A farmer from Kerala has created tender coconut wine, which will be solely through authorised beverage outlets.

India's First Tender Coconut Wine By Kerala Farmer Hits Market After 20-Year Wait
Farmer Sebastian P Augustine, who made tender coconut wine, in his farm in Kerala (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Kasaragod: Alongside grape, cashew, and katta chakka wines, India is about to welcome the innovative tender coconut wine, the first of its kind. After a 20-year wait, retired deputy tehsildar and farmer, Sebastian P. Augustine of Bheemanady, finally obtained approval to produce this unique wine following a lengthy legal battle involving China.

Sebastian secured a license from the excise department to craft low-strength wine from fresh juice and fruit. He highlighted that a significant hurdle was China's existing license to produce wine from coconut water. However, he gained approval by demonstrating that his wine is made from tender coconut.

His tender coconut wine will soon be available in the market. The idea first came to him in 2004, sparking a 20-year journey to gain approval. He has also sought patents in other countries. Known locally as 'Baby Sir,' Sebastian is a recipient of Kerala's 'Kera Kesari' award, which recognises contributions to agriculture.

Sebastian’s venture, River Island Winery, uses tender coconuts, dragon fruit, mango, banana, jackfruit, and papaya from his farm to produce this unique wine. To create a 250-liter batch, 1,000 tender coconuts and 250 kg of fruits are required, without adding water. The use of only tender coconut water, he says, enhances the wine's quality.

The wine will be produced and bottled from a small winery located within Sebastian’s garden, adhering to 'horti wine' regulations for using fresh juice and fruits. Once produced, the wine will be available solely through authorised beverage outlets.

