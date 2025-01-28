Indian Newspaper Day 2025: History, Significance And Hicky's Bengal Gazette | All About This Day

New Delhi: January 29 is observed every year in India as Indian Newspaper Day commemorating the introduction of the first newspaper in the pre-Independence era in 1780. The day aims to promote newspapers by encouraging people to read newspapers every day.

History of Indian Newspaper Day

The Indian Newspaper Day is a tribute to the rich legacy of journalism in the country. It marks the historic moment when James Augustus Hicky introduced the first printed newspaper known as Hicky’s Bengal Gazette on January 29, 1780. The Hicky’s Bengal Gazette, also known as the Calcutta General Advertiser was launched on January 29, 1780, in Kolkata.

The weekly publication was, however, closed down in 1782 after it was critical of the administration by openly criticizing Governor General Warren Hastings.

Significance

The introduction of the newspaper played a crucial role during the British Raj welcoming an era of information dissemination. The newspaper left an indelible mark with its thought-provoking content advocating for the rights of the poor. Indian Newspaper Day is a special day towards bringing the common man closer to the administration and the people in power.

Evolution of Indian Newspaper Day

January 29 is a day to reflect on the integral role newspapers have played in India’s socio-political landscape, emphasizing their commitment to democratic principles, freedom of expression, and the dissemination of accurate information.

Indian Newspaper Day also marks the celebration of the contemporary relevance of newspapers. While digital media have altered the reading landscape, the day encourages a return to the roots and reading newspapers. The event emphasizes the enduring role of newspapers in fostering informed decision-making, citizen empowerment, and the sustenance of India’s democracy.

Other Newspapers During British Era

Following the closure of Hicky’s Bengal Gazette, several other newspapers, including The Bengal Journal, Calcutta Chronicle, Madras Courier, and Bombay Herald, were launched. But these too were curtailed by the censorship measures imposed by the British East India Company.

Regulations On Freedom Of Press

The Vernacular Press Act, which was brought in 1878 by the British administration, was one of the most crucial regulations on the freedom of the press in India. Introduced by the then viceroy, Lord Lytton, the Act provided the government the right to censor reports and editorials in the vernacular press.

However, after India’s independence, a Press Enquiry Committee was set up to examine the press laws in the light of fundamental rights formulated by the Constituent Assembly. Later on, another press commission was set up under Justice Rajadhyaksha in 1954 to look into the circulation of newspapers in the country which later recommended the establishment of the All India Press Council.

Press Council of India

The Press Council of India is a statutory quasi-judicial autonomous authority reestablished in the year 1979 under an Act of Parliament, Press Council Act, 1978. It aimed to preserve the freedom of the press by maintaining and improving the standards of newspapers and news agencies in India.

It was first set up in 1966 under the Indian Press Council Act, 1965, on the recommendations of the first Press Commission with identical twin objects. The 1965 Act was, however, repealed in 1975 and the Press Council was abolished during the emergency. A new Act was enacted along similar lines as the Act of 1965 and the Press Council was re-established under it in the year 1979.