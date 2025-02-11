India's First Women's Scuba Diving Team Launched In Kerala: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has launched the country's first women's scuba diving team through the state's Fire Department, which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday described as a significant step towards women's empowerment and progress in the state. Vijayan stated that women are reaching the forefront in every field in Kerala due to government schemes aimed at ensuring gender justice.

In a Facebook post, the chief minister further noted that the government has implemented several initiatives to increase the presence and participation of women in sectors that were traditionally inaccessible to them. He said that the launch of the country's first women's scuba diving team is a step in that direction.

The 17-member team was selected from 100 women fire and rescue officers appointed by the Fire Department in 2024, which was a historic achievement in itself. The team was trained at the Water Safety Expert Training Center under the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, with the aim of making rescue operations in water-related accidents more efficient, he said in his post. Vijayan also highlighted the achievement in a post on 'X'.

"Kerala continues to lead in gender justice, with women excelling across sectors. The launch of India’s first all-women scuba diving rescue team under the Fire and Rescue Department marks another proud step towards a more progressive and inclusive future. This historic achievement will pave the way for many more," the chief minister wrote.