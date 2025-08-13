Independence Day 2025: Meet Vande Mataram, Jai Hind & Triranga, Odisha’s Patriotic Family

By Tapasa Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: Names have power. But there are some names that command respect like that of a family in Bhubaneswar, where each member is identified by a patriotic name. If the father is Vande Mataram Prahlad Nayak, the son answers to Triranga Priyadarshan and daughter is Jai Hind Jagyanseni. The family, native of Bahanaga block of Odisha’s Balasore district, takes pride in being associated with everything and anything patriotic.

"It is our tribute to the country. I have named my children in this way because usually we christen as per our religions or religious deities. I wanted to change that. I decided to name as per the country's sentiments because we need to keep the country above anything else," reasons Vande Mataram. The official certificates of all the family members also bear the same names that shine as a permanent salute to the nation.

Independence Day 2025: Meet The Balasore Family In Odisha Where Every Name Is A Salute To India (ET Bharat)

As you step into their home, the entire look is immersed in colours of saffron, white, and green. From the front door to the windows and fans, every surface bears the Tricolour placed respectfully. Even during festive occasions, the decorations wear the same palette. At their home, guests are welcomed with the National Flag and bid adieu with another as a keepsake of honour. Outside their house, the flag flutters throughout the year, not just on national holidays.

Vande Mataram, 50, is a travelling playwright and social worker who ensures that his family wears clothes in the hues of the national colours. He supports his family by performing street plays for various organisations and government departments. He usually sports a Tricolour cap, T-shirt with patriotic messages, a matching belt, and a bag printed 'India' on the front and back .

Ask him how and when did this idea strike him to sport nationality as his identity and says he, “Since long, I have made it a pattern in our family. By doing this, we are connected to the country and can go to any extent to die for the motherland. For us, everyday is a national festival."

Born in a slum in Bhubaneswar, Vande Mataram used to work in a sweet shop when he was seven years old. But he has played a decisive role in educating and reforming the children in the slums of the Capital city.

He was so inspired by Gandhi, Bose, and Vivekananda, that he decided to dedicate his life to spreading awareness and love for the country.

A Post-Graduate from Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar and also a PG in Hindi from Hindi University, Wardha, Maharashtra, Vande Mataram has performed more than 50,000 street plays on issues from public health to national unity. For his commitment to the nation, he has been honoured twice by the former Governor of Odisha.

"I grew up in a slum but the day I saw a child in school uniform, I decided to study in a school and changed my fortune. I know the problems of slum children so getting associated with them and giving a turn to their lives gives me immense satisfaction," explains Vande Mataram.

He travels to different parts of the country and performs awareness-based street plays. Be it dengue, malaria or deadly diseases like AIDS and Covid or even drug addiction to Naxal menace, Vande Mataram has done it all.

He distributes flags to children in his village, sings the national song, and makes them recite the bravery and valour of the country's freedom fighters. He even organises a parade with his family and friends on Independence Day or Republic Day, using his own money and resources. He invites everyone to his home to celebrate national holidays with devotion and respect, along with the National Song and National Flag.

Apart from his wife Parvati Nayak, son and daughter, many others have been inspired by him. Purnachandra Sahu, who overcame alcoholism and now proudly wears the Tricolour attire, says, "I was so moved by his acts that I named my daughter as Indian Sahu. I also named by niece as Dharitri Sahu."

Vande Mataram, as a habit, donates blood at least four times a year and by now has completed 109th donation.

A researcher on nationality Harapriya says that Vande Mataram is a case study. "His patriotism is a notch higher than anyone else. The way he is committed to the nation should be emulated by others," she says.

For the Nayak family, patriotism is not limited to anniversaries of Independence Day, it has become a way of life. “We remember our religious festivals, birthdays and anniversaries but forget our national days. That is not fair,” says Triranga, signing off.