In War-Torn Sudan, A School Offers A Second Chance At Education

A collage of images from the classes in the school founded by Amna Mohamed Ahmed ( AFP )

Port Sudan: In a worn-down classroom in eastern Sudan, men and women watch attentively from a wooden bench as a teacher scribbles Arabic letters on a faded blackboard.

Nodding approvingly in the corner is the school's 63-year-old founder Amna Mohamed Ahmed, known to most as "Amna Oor", which partly means lion in the Beja language of eastern Sudan.

She has spent the last three decades helping hundreds return to their education in Port Sudan, now the country's de facto capital.

The educator, who wears an orange headscarf wrapped neatly around her head, said she started the project in 1995 because of widespread illiteracy in her community.

"That's what pushed me to act. People wanted to learn- if they didn't, they wouldn't have kept coming," she told AFP.

Ahmed's classes offer a second chance to those who missed out on formal education, particularly women who were denied schooling due to cultural or financial barriers.

A fresh start

For 39-year-old Nisreen Babiker, going back to school has been a long-held dream.

She left school in 2001 after marrying and taking on the responsibility of raising her younger siblings following her father's death.

"My siblings grew up and studied, and my children too," she said.

"I felt the urge to return to school. Even after all these years, it feels like I'm starting fresh," she told AFP.

Ahmed's school has also become a haven for those displaced by Sudan's ongoing conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).