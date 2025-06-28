Pahalgam: There was a time when locals would think twice before booking a hotel in Pahalgam. While they would always be up for a Pahalgam sojourn, it would usually be a day's trip, or if they wanted to spend a few days, they would prefer pitching tents near the ice-cold waters of Lidder.

Both availability and affordability were the challenge as hotels at the valley's most visited scenic spot used to have full occupancy, making it tough for a local to find a decent place to board and lodge.

All of that changed after the April 22 terror attack. The attack in Baisaran meadows, around 7 kilometres from the Pahalgam town, in which 25 tourists and a pony operator were killed, dealt a body blow to Kashmir’s tourism sector.

Security personnel keep vigil ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025, at Pahalgam in Anantnag, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 3. (PTI)

Tourists who were in the valley at the time left en masse, and hoteliers faced over 95 per cent cancellations of bookings for the next two months due to fear and insecurity. While the tourism sector is experiencing a slow but discernible revival, it is the local visitors who make up the bulk of those staying in Pahalgam hotels these days.

Zubair Ahmad, whose 20-room budget hotel was packed before the attack, was caught in an unforeseen fix and forced to lock their property. This was something he had not faced in the past when terrorism was at its peak in the Valley. This abrupt closure left hundreds employed in the tourism sector jobless and idle.

But the tide is slowly turning. Zubair’s hotel is again full of activity with renewed footfall of visitors, predominantly local. “We are receiving visitors from Haryana and Punjab. But most visitors are locals,” he told ETV Bharat.

In Pahalgam, Kashmiris Are Tourists Now As Summer Heat Drives Locals To Cooler Retreats (ETV Bharat)

Before the attack, his hotel would mainly cater to tourists from West Bengal and Gujarat, with few rooms for local visitors. The ongoing heatwave in the Valley, coupled with attractive discounts offered by hoteliers, is drawing residents to the cooler climes of the mountains and hills.

Inam Un Nabi, who is running resorts and hotels in Kashmir, says the financial strain on the sector remains significant, highlighting the steep discounts being offered. Like a single hut of his property in Pahalgam would sell at Rs 12,000, is sold at half the price or below to manage operational cost in the face of a slump.

He notes that the bookings, particularly on weekends, are driven by locals seeking respite from the prolonged dryness and sweltering heat in the Valley. The crisis was further aggravated as the authorities closed 46 out of 86 tourist destinations as a precautionary measure for security audits. This month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who oversees security, ordered the opening of 16 tourist destinations across the Union Territory.

Amid rising temperatures, a bunch of local youth taking a bath in cool waters of Liddar in Pahalgam. (ETV Bharat)

Nabi highlights that the key impediment to the revival of tourism remains the limited access to popular tourist destinations. Aru, Betaab Valley and Chandanwari, for example, were three key destinations that were offered in the itinerary for the Pahalgam trip. Now only Betaab is open while the rest are closed, leaving the tourists disappointed, he added.

"Likewise, adventure tourism or camping is restricted. It is affecting the revival of tourism. We are not only offering discounts to all but the best hospitality and extra care to push for revival, yet that does not draw the response so far we expect,” he said. Last Sunday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered a peek at the crowded Pahalgam by sharing a few photos, suggesting the revival.

Cars of local visitors parked on a roadside in Pahalgam. (ETV Bharat)

But local families like Uzma Javed’s offer a different perspective, attributing the crowding to long queues of vehicles caused by security barricades blocking the road to Aru, leading to significant traffic jams and frustration.

The influx of local visitors is undoubtedly a positive development and offers a sense of ‘buzz’ and sends out a positive message outside, but its economic contribution is not significant, pointed out Farooq Kuthu, a prominent tourism stakeholder and former head of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir.

Horses stand idle near the main market in Pahalgam. (ETV Bharat)

“Locals do not prefer high-end properties, and they also take their own food along. Hence, the economic contribution is not substantial,” he added. Stakeholders like Zubair pinned hopes on the robust recovery of the upcoming 38-day Amarnath Yatra starting from July 3 to the Himalayan cave shrine, which is accessible via popular destinations of Pahalagam and Sonamarg.