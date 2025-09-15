ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Kendrapara, A Collector's Museum Keeps The Past Alive

In a testament to his dedication, Nayak also possesses a 1915 binocular, various types of stoves, and old-fashioned pens and scales. He showcases the evolution of lighting, from old torches and lamps to modern electric bulbs and solar panels, to provide educational value to visitors.

Nayak's unique collection spans a wide range of artefacts from different cultures and time periods. It includes Irish memorabilia, along with clocks and sundials sourced from various countries. An impressive assortment of currency features old notes, silver, copper, and brass coins, alongside over 50 notes from different nations. Lighting devices, from Petromax lights and lanterns to Dibirivati, also hold a prominent place in the museum.

A passionate collector for over a decade, Nayak aims to preserve relics of the past for future generations to understand a bygone era. The museum is not just a static display of old items; folk songs from his collection still play on a vintage Gramophone, keeping the old-world charm alive.

The journey of building this collection has not been without its challenges. "It is difficult to collect all these things; people who have these old things do not give them easily," Nayak explains. "Some people give things voluntarily, some take money. But since this is my addiction, I have achieved many things and I am still living".

His passion has led him on journeys from Jagatsinghpur to Kolkata in search of items, including a vintage fan and light now housed in his museum. Beyond his curatorial work, Nayak maintains a disciplined daily routine, starting his day at 4 AM to balance his passion for collecting with his professional duties and personal interests. He has been working in the veterinary department for 25 years and combines his professional life with other hobbies, such as planting medicinal plants and cultivating vegetables.

Nayak notes a modern disinterest in such collections. "The youth now have no interest. Nowadays, instead of pursuing this collection, the youth spend their time looking at their cell phones and playing cards," he observes. He has invested a significant amount of his personal fortune to amass his treasures, which also include Mahatma Gandhi's "harvest clock" and a foreign pen collection. While a generation is consumed by pop music, Nayak finds solace in the original melodies played on his Gramophone, preserving the authentic sounds of the past.

His unique endeavour has earned him admiration from his community. Swaraj Kumar Das of Sadhani village remarked, "Nirod Kumar Nayak is a wildlife conservationist too, and he collects a lot of old things and keeps them in the museum". Das added, "We are lucky to see those articles. He has collected what our ancestors used in the past, with the aim of passing them on to future generations".