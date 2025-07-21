Varanasi: For any devout who believes in worshiping deities with flowers on a daily basis, Baba Ki Bagiya has come as a blessing. Instead of scouting for flowers early in the morning, residents in and around Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh are now getting flowers at doorsteps - both garlands and loose ones - by opting for a monthly package through a message or call.

A start-up venture that started in Varanasi two to three years ago, Baba Ki Bagiya is now catering to around 600-odd people in the city. What began as an experiment by Vinit Mishra after he met with an accident in 2021, has now turned into a full-fledged business, earning good profit and giving employment to the elderly, home-makers and unemployed people. The more interesting feature about the venture is it environment-friendly component. While the flowers are packed in virgin polymer, the used flowers are also collected from the doorsteps to be turned into manure.

IITian Vinit Mishra's 'Baba Ki Bagiya' Delivers Flowers For Puja At Doorsteps In Varanasi, Collects Used Ones For Manure (ETV Bharat)

At Baba ki Bagiya, flowers are procured from 40 farmers spread in the vicinity, cleaned, packaged and delivered to subscribers. The next day, used flowers are collected in the same virgin polymers which are eco-friendly. The packets are then mixed in soil/earth to make fertilisers to be again given to the farmers to use in their fields.

A resident of Sundarpur area in ​​Benaras, Vinit, on completion of engineering studies from IIT BHU, joined a multinational company at Rs 35 lakh package per annum. But life took a turn for him in 2021, when met with an accident. "It changed me as a person. When my driver died and I was recovering from the injuries, I realised living for self is the most selfish thing. I wanted to be of use to the needy like my driver's family. So I quit my job and after a lot of thought on a venture that will require less investment, started Baba ki Bagiya in 2022," narrates Vinit, explaining Baba meaning Kashi's Lord Shiva.

Baba Ki Bagiya got rolling in the city where, with a team of four persons only, he started doorstep flower delivery service. "It was the first-of-its-kind in the city and we began with our friends and relatives who immediately became regular subscribers," explains Vinit.

Today, around 70 to 80 people are associated with Vinit's start up directly or indirectly. From the initial taunts, he is now gathering appreciation. "People would say what is the use of doing an IIT degree if you had to sell flowers finally. But I stood my ground and my wife stood by me. She takes care of the house and also the business from 4 am every morning," says Vinit with gratitude.

The work is done in different shifts at his house. While one team works in the morning shift, a different team does the packing work in the evening shift. "Flowers are bought and procured from farmers after which a team of about 10 to 15 people engage in sorting these. Then starts packaging," explains Vinit.

Surendra, a member of Vinit's team, is in-charge of the farmers of Banaras. Every day, he buys flowers from about 50 farmers present in different parts of the city. "These farmers do not have to worry about selling the flowers because we collect it from them at their doorsteps. They get correct wages and price for flowers," he says.

The startup took shape with an investment of Rs 50,000 but as on date, his profit stands around Rs 75,000 a month. "From friends and family, the message spread. We did not have any marketing strategy. It was only through word of mouth publicity that has given a new identity to the business today," explains Vinit.

Currently, he has more than 600 subscribers but during festival seasons, the numbers rise to 1200-1500. Baba ki Bagiya offers various packages on monthly basis. The Rs 500 package includes three small garlands, loose flowers, rose petal, Belpatta, Tulsi, duba grass and diya batti while the second package of Rs 1000 provides one small garland, two medium garlands, and the other things of the first package. The third package is a little expensive and that includes two small garlands, one medium, two 'gajra' garlands, loose flowers, rose petal etc and it costs Rs 2600. "People connect with us through social media websites and they are free to change packages as and when they feel. Once they register and provide their address, we send our delivery people to give them at their doorsteps," says Vinit.

With every passing day, Vinit and his team are experiencing a rise in the number of subscribers. Buoyed with the success of this venture, Vinit plans to expand the business to other places in Uttar Pradesh. "Now Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Puri and Kolkata delivery are in the pipeline," he quickly adds.

But the real catch is Vinit's keenness in making the venture completely eco-friendly. "We not only deliver flowers to homes, but also pick up the used ones the next day from doorsteps. Usually people do not want to throw the flowers offered to deities here and there, so it is a big relief to them and advantage for us. We prepare fertilizer from these flowers and distribute it for free to the farmers who supply us flowers," he adds with pride. In future he plans to prepare products from the used flowers like beauty products, fertilizer, incense sticks etc.

That is not all to Baba ki Bagiya initiative. The venture has provided employment to home-makers, divyangs, elderly and widowed women. "We were only housewives till late. Now we are earning by working at Baba ki Bagiya. It does not take much time and we can easily balance work at home and here. We earn Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 every month," says a young woman working at the start-up.

Vinit and his wife have a team of about 25 people now which handles different segments of the work.

