IITian Gives Free Tech Education To Rural Youth - Turns Village Into Programmers' Hub

Palnadu: In an era overflowing with career opportunities for the skilled, a troubling paradox persists—thousands of young graduates remain jobless despite holding engineering and postgraduate degrees. The reason? A stark mismatch between academic learning and real-world requirements.

But in the heart of Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh, one techie has taken it upon himself to change the situation. Ramanji Reddy, moved by the widening skills gap, is offering free coding lessons to rural youth, empowering them with practical skills that the classroom never taught, and employers truly value.

The Reality Of The Skill Gap

Today, companies across the globe are actively recruiting candidates skilled in coding, data analytics, and software development. However, fresh graduates, even those with B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA or MCA degrees, often lack the skill sets required for these roles. Many are forced to enrol in additional courses after college, spending more time and money to become job-ready. This is where Ramanji's actions make a difference.

From USA To Palnadu

A native of Vithamrajupally village in Palnadu district, Ramanji was always academically gifted, as he pursued an M. Tech from IIT Bombay, after finishing his B. Tech in Electronics. Subsequently, he went to the United States of America, where he worked in the IT sector. Eventually, his love for his homeland brought him back to India, where he now works in a top IT firm in Bangalore remotely, from his village.

Coding For A Cause

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the lockdown and work-from-home system brought Ramanji back to his roots. Inspired by his parents' advice that “education should benefit others too,” he started teaching coding to local students during his free time. Today, he runs the IPR Programming Institute, named in memory of his father, who passed away during the pandemic.

“I realised that the education I gained over 17 years is only meaningful if it helps others. That’s why I came back to change the future of our youth,” says Ramanji.