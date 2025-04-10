Gaya: At a time when Bihar has been trying to shed its image of being the 'crime capital' of India, where FIRs fly thick and fast and even petty quarrels often land in courtrooms, a tiny hamlet in the state's heart Bankat, in Gaya district has remained peaceful, without a single police case registered in 111 years.

The village that came up in a forest land in 1914, since has formulated a set of self-governed rules which have been passed down through generations and the residents abide by all of those to maintain peace without any external enforcement.

''The people who settled in Bankat village made the rules and we are all following it till date, says 76-year-old Ramdev Yadav, a resident.

Zero Police Cases In 111 Years: How Bankat Village In Bihar Chose Harmony Over Conflict (ETV Bharat)

Home to around 600 people and 60 households, the village has a population mix of three castes. So in case of any dispute, the village elders take centerstage and handle the issue internally. A five-member village panchayat led by elders speak to all involved and sort out the issue amicably.

Heera Rawani, a 45-year-old resident of the village expresses happiness that none of the villagers have had to knock the doors of the police station. "At least I have not heard about any police or legal case in my lifetime so far. My grandfather and father have always said that prior to Independence the village came into existence and so far no one has been embroiled in any hassle outside the village precincts.”

A look at the records corroborate the claims. Amas police station in-charge Shailesh Kumar confirmed that no FIR has been registered from Bankat so far. “I have checked the records and also discussed with the locals and the Sarpanch after getting to know about the claim but there is actually no record of any case ever from this village,” he says.

Sarpanch Raj Kumar Gehlot sums up in one sentence - "we are peace-loving people and do not wish to indulge in issues which are detrimental to the peace of the village." Gehlot has been the sarpanch for the over a decade and has been keeping an eye on every development in the village.

How was the tradition run? Ramdev Yadav explains that the panchayat gets five members, two representatives from each side of the dispute, and one elder, who is acceptable to both the parties to mediate. Once the arguments are placed, the Panchs discuss the matter and reach a consensus. The final decision is then announced which is signed by both parties after they agree through a written Panchnama.

“No one can violate the decision. If they do, they are penalised. In exceptional cases, they face social ostracism or even corporal punishment,” says Ramdev. He recalls an incident in his lifetime when one person had to bear 11 cane strikes, and that was more than three decades ago.

"I remember once a dispute had reached the police station. But before things could escalate, we, the village elders reached and brought the parties back to the village and sorted the issue with mutual agreement," Ramdev remembers.

Heartening that the penalty collected is used for some good purpose. They are either spent for emergency help to some poor or marriages of those who cannot afford the expenses. Some of it is also given on loan to the needy.

A local teacher and BLO supervisor, Arun Kumar says when a few families settled in the forested land, they named the village ‘Bankat’ which is a combination of two words - ‘ban’ (forest), and 'kat' (cut) as the four persons — Tulsi Yadav, Nathuni Yadav, Mungeshwar Yadav, and Sajeevan Yadav had to cut the forests to make way for cultivation and houses.

''As per the population of the village, there are 352 voters in the village. The village mainly depends on agriculture. However, in the last 15 years, many youths have gone to other cities for employment," he adds.

Initially isolated with four to five houses, now the village has proper roads, water supply, and electricity.

In the 1990s, when Gaya was a hotbed of Naxalite activity, the Naxals also failed to break the unity of Bankat residents. “They had tried to intervene but failed because we decided to not bow down,” says Ramdev.

Education level of the youths is also good with many working outside while many girls are graduates. There is a primary school and those wishing to study ahead, continue their education in Madanpur High School of Aurangabad district which is close by.

Dhananjay Kumar, a journalist who works for regional newspaper says Bankat decides to vote with a unanimous decision. "The villagers decide among themselves who to vote and discuss which candidate will be beneficial for the village. Then they exercise their franchise as per the common decision," he adds.

For the people of Bankat, unity and integrity are values ingrained in them from birth. "Since our forefathers maintained peace, amicably sorting out issues, we would not want to deviate. More so when the rules are for our betterment," say villagers in unison.