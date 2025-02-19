ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hyderabad Sets Another Guinness World Record After 2,111 People Form A Giant Pigeon

The Sudha Reddy Foundation organised the event on Tuesday, in which children and adults gathered donning white and positioned themselves to create the bird formation.

Hyderabad Sets Another Guinness World Record After 2,111 People Form A Giant Pigeon
2,111 People Form A Giant Pigeon (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: A new Guinness World Record was etched in the Telangana capital Hyderabad, where an estimated 2,111 people combined altogether to form the shape of a white pigeon, a universal symbol of peace.

The event took place at Lord’s Engineering College, located in Himayatsagar, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, Gandipet Mandal, on Tuesday. The Sudha Reddy Foundation had organised the event, in which children and adults gathered, donning white and meticulously positioning themselves to create the giant bird formation.

Guinness World Records representatives were present at the event and officially recognised the achievement, presenting a certificate to philanthropist Sudha Reddy. This remarkable feat stands as a visual tribute to peace and unity, marking Hyderabad’s name in the record books once again.

The Guinness World Records lists world records of both human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. It is an officially recognised achievement that is the best in a particular skill or activity or for the expertise in an unusual characteristic. The Guinness World Records book was first published in 1955 by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in London, which was originally called The Guinness Book of Records.

Read More

  1. Meerut's Vikas Swami And His Two Sons Set Guinness World Record With Incredible Feat
  2. Ahmedabad’s Ranvir Desai Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rear Pull-Ups In One Minute

Hyderabad: A new Guinness World Record was etched in the Telangana capital Hyderabad, where an estimated 2,111 people combined altogether to form the shape of a white pigeon, a universal symbol of peace.

The event took place at Lord’s Engineering College, located in Himayatsagar, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, Gandipet Mandal, on Tuesday. The Sudha Reddy Foundation had organised the event, in which children and adults gathered, donning white and meticulously positioning themselves to create the giant bird formation.

Guinness World Records representatives were present at the event and officially recognised the achievement, presenting a certificate to philanthropist Sudha Reddy. This remarkable feat stands as a visual tribute to peace and unity, marking Hyderabad’s name in the record books once again.

The Guinness World Records lists world records of both human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. It is an officially recognised achievement that is the best in a particular skill or activity or for the expertise in an unusual characteristic. The Guinness World Records book was first published in 1955 by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in London, which was originally called The Guinness Book of Records.

Read More

  1. Meerut's Vikas Swami And His Two Sons Set Guinness World Record With Incredible Feat
  2. Ahmedabad’s Ranvir Desai Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rear Pull-Ups In One Minute

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDGIANT PIGEONUNIVERSAL SYMBOL OF PEACEHYDERABAD IN GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.