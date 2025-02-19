Hyderabad Sets Another Guinness World Record After 2,111 People Form A Giant Pigeon

Hyderabad: A new Guinness World Record was etched in the Telangana capital Hyderabad, where an estimated 2,111 people combined altogether to form the shape of a white pigeon, a universal symbol of peace.

The event took place at Lord’s Engineering College, located in Himayatsagar, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, Gandipet Mandal, on Tuesday. The Sudha Reddy Foundation had organised the event, in which children and adults gathered, donning white and meticulously positioning themselves to create the giant bird formation.

Guinness World Records representatives were present at the event and officially recognised the achievement, presenting a certificate to philanthropist Sudha Reddy. This remarkable feat stands as a visual tribute to peace and unity, marking Hyderabad’s name in the record books once again.

The Guinness World Records lists world records of both human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. It is an officially recognised achievement that is the best in a particular skill or activity or for the expertise in an unusual characteristic. The Guinness World Records book was first published in 1955 by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in London, which was originally called The Guinness Book of Records.