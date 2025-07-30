Hyderabad Girl Scripts Success Story Through Millet Based Startup

New Delhi: A young entrepreneur from Hyderabad has scripted a success story while demonstrating how challenges can be overcome with determination and hard work.

A resident of Suraram Colony, Kirtana is today providing employment to hundreds of people in her millet-based healthy foods startup that started with just three employees. An MBA in Finance, this entrepreneur told ETV Bharat, “This was not a planned business idea. During Corona, my entire family, including me got infected. During that time, we ate millet-based things instead of medicine. Our health improved very fast. It was then that the idea of making such healthy products that did not contain refined flour, rice, wheat and sugar and delivering them to the people came to mind.”

Seeing a positive change in her customers’ health led her to venture forward. Kirtana started the 9Nutz company from home with the help of her family with a capital of Rs 50,000. “We had limited resources, but our dreams were big. To give shape to our dreams, we needed funds so that we could expand our business and provide employment to others,” she said while adding that she contacted Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST), which helped her get a loan of Rs 5.3 lakh. The business took off from here.

She began this startup in 2020 at the age of 24, and within four years, she was awarded the ‘Youngest Entrepreneur Award’ in London for which she had been nominated by BYST. This gave her recognition across the country.

Presently, 9Nutz has 10 franchises operational in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Her company makes products entirely from millets that are completely healthy and help in reducing lifestyle diseases. The company makes more than 100 products from millets like laddu, namkeen, chips, sweets, cookies, chocolate and protein.

Stating that there was no entrepreneur in her family before, Kirtana said, “Earlier, the women of our house never went out to work, but I am running a company today. I am also providing employment to women by taking them out."

Kirtana gives priority to providing employment to women. She said, “We give women the freedom to work, letting them choose their timing so that they can work while taking care of the house and children. More than 30 women are working in my company. Apart from this, there are people working in the field. Hundreds of people are employed directly and indirectly. The company's annual turnover is Rs 2 crore."

Kirtana recently exhibited her company's products at the JRD Tata Award 2025 event organised by BYST at India Habitat Centre, where hundreds of youth from across the country learned about her journey.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited her stall and appreciated her products. Till now, BYST has reached out to about 20 lakh youth across the country, disbursing loans worth more than Rs 820 crores. It has helped create more than 5 lakh jobs. The Trust provides mentorship and financial assistance to the youth to become job creators instead of job seekers.

In a ceremony organised on Tuesday, Scindia boosted the morale of the young entrepreneurs by honouring them.

