ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hyderabad's CA-Turned-Entrepreneur Sanjana Fights Plastic Pollution With Leaf Plate Startup

Hyderabad: When we say green crusaders, there are very few who put their career at stake to lead a different path, primarily focused on environment protection. Sanjana from Uppuguda in Hyderabad is one of them.

With constant guidance from her parents Pushpalatha and Ramesh Chari, Sanjana qualified as a Chartered Accountant (CA) and secured a good position in a reputed company. However, something was amiss, as she wanted to embark on entrepreneurship journey to promote green living and simultaneously empower other women.

"I kept asking myself - Is this (job) really what I should be doing? Just following what someone tells you every day? That's when I decided to follow my own path," Sanjana said.

But it wasn't an easy sail. She faced resistance from her family members who were apprehensive if their daughter could succeed in a male-dominated business world. Sanjana eventually proved them wrong with her dedication, making a bold statement on sustainability and women entrepreneurship.

With a clear vision towards environment protection, Sanjana launched an eco-friendly startup named 'Mana Products', which manufactures leaf plates using Addaku and Moduga leaves, collected from various places. These leaves are not only biodegradable but also healthier alternatives to plastic.