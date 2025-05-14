Hyderabad's CA-Turned-Entrepreneur Sanjana Fights Plastic Pollution With Leaf Plate Startup

Hyderabad: When we say green crusaders, there are very few who put their career at stake to lead a different path, primarily focused on environment protection. Sanjana from Uppuguda in Hyderabad is one of them.
With constant guidance from her parents Pushpalatha and Ramesh Chari, Sanjana qualified as a Chartered Accountant (CA) and secured a good position in a reputed company. However, something was amiss, as she wanted to embark on entrepreneurship journey to promote green living and simultaneously empower other women.
"I kept asking myself - Is this (job) really what I should be doing? Just following what someone tells you every day? That's when I decided to follow my own path," Sanjana said.
But it wasn't an easy sail. She faced resistance from her family members who were apprehensive if their daughter could succeed in a male-dominated business world. Sanjana eventually proved them wrong with her dedication, making a bold statement on sustainability and women entrepreneurship.
With a clear vision towards environment protection, Sanjana launched an eco-friendly startup named 'Mana Products', which manufactures leaf plates using Addaku and Moduga leaves, collected from various places. These leaves are not only biodegradable but also healthier alternatives to plastic.
Today, Sanjana's startup sells over 40,000 leaf plates a month, proving that one small idea can lead to a big change.
Sanjana is aware of the fact that competing with plastic plates in the market, which is comparatively cheaper than leaf plates, is a challenge. "Our leaf plates are slightly costlier, but once people understand the health and environmental benefits, they will never go back to plastic," she said.
Sanjana is not alone in this journey. The startup has provided jobs to two more women, while there are plans to rope in more to expand the venture.
"Our health is in our hands. We must stop using plastic. These leaf plates are safer and more sustainable," Sanjana asserted, hoping to scale up her business further and make her eco-friendly solution accessible to more people.
Also Read
Of Spices & Pickles: Spreading Aroma From Home Kitchen In Hyderabad To Far Off Lands, The Making Of A Rs 100 Crore Empire