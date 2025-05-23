Pune Rains Flood Wedding Venue Of Hindu Couple, Nearby Muslim Family Offers Their Hall

Pune: At a time when instances of communal discord and religious polarisation make headlines across the country, we still see equality and unity among all religions in India, emphasising solidarity rather than division, and proving that Indianness, above all, remains a living, breathing force within the country.

In light of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, all Indians came together, demanding justice, demonstrating their unity as one. A remarkable incident in Pune has reaffirmed this spirit, showing that compassion still transcends religious boundaries.

Earlier this week, heavy rains disrupted daily life in many parts of Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, leaving roads waterlogged and causing significant inconvenience to residents. But amidst the chaos, the downpour became the backdrop for a touching act of solidarity that brought two communities together.

On Tuesday evening, the Kawade and Gelande families were all set to celebrate a wedding at the Alankar lawn in Wanwadi, within the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) campus. The venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and guests had started to gather as the wedding rituals were about to begin.

Just as the bride and groom were ready to arrive at the 'mandap', it started to rain and the lawn flooded, and panic set in as guests, family members, and even the bride and groom’s parents were drenched. With no shelter and the wedding ceremony hanging in the balance, the families were at a loss.

That's when help came from an unexpected source, not a relative, nor a friend, but a complete stranger from a different faith. In the adjacent hall, a Muslim family was hosting a post-wedding reception for a newlywed couple. Realising the situation, the groom's father, Farooq Qazi, didn’t hesitate. When the Kawade family approached him for help, he immediately asked his son and daughter-in-law to vacate the stage for one and a half hours, offering the space for the Hindu wedding ceremony to proceed.

Thanks to Qazi’s generous gesture, the wedding of Sankriti Gelande and Narendra Kawade took place on the same stage where moments earlier, a different celebration had been underway. Two different faiths, two different families, brought together by one shared value: humanity.

Chetan Kawade, the bride’s father, expressed deep gratitude. "It was a crisis for us, and the Qazi family stepped in without hesitation. Humanity is more important than caste and religion, and we saw it," he said.