ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pune Rains Flood Wedding Venue Of Hindu Couple, Nearby Muslim Family Offers Their Hall

"Humanity is above religion," said the bride's father, as the two families of different faiths came together for a wedding ceremony that defied communal boundaries.

une Rains Flood Hindu Wedding Venue , Nearby Muslim Family Offers Their Hall
The Hindu and Muslim couple together on stage (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

2 Min Read

Pune: At a time when instances of communal discord and religious polarisation make headlines across the country, we still see equality and unity among all religions in India, emphasising solidarity rather than division, and proving that Indianness, above all, remains a living, breathing force within the country.

In light of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, all Indians came together, demanding justice, demonstrating their unity as one. A remarkable incident in Pune has reaffirmed this spirit, showing that compassion still transcends religious boundaries.

Earlier this week, heavy rains disrupted daily life in many parts of Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, leaving roads waterlogged and causing significant inconvenience to residents. But amidst the chaos, the downpour became the backdrop for a touching act of solidarity that brought two communities together.

On Tuesday evening, the Kawade and Gelande families were all set to celebrate a wedding at the Alankar lawn in Wanwadi, within the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) campus. The venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and guests had started to gather as the wedding rituals were about to begin.

Just as the bride and groom were ready to arrive at the 'mandap', it started to rain and the lawn flooded, and panic set in as guests, family members, and even the bride and groom’s parents were drenched. With no shelter and the wedding ceremony hanging in the balance, the families were at a loss.

That's when help came from an unexpected source, not a relative, nor a friend, but a complete stranger from a different faith. In the adjacent hall, a Muslim family was hosting a post-wedding reception for a newlywed couple. Realising the situation, the groom's father, Farooq Qazi, didn’t hesitate. When the Kawade family approached him for help, he immediately asked his son and daughter-in-law to vacate the stage for one and a half hours, offering the space for the Hindu wedding ceremony to proceed.

Thanks to Qazi’s generous gesture, the wedding of Sankriti Gelande and Narendra Kawade took place on the same stage where moments earlier, a different celebration had been underway. Two different faiths, two different families, brought together by one shared value: humanity.

Chetan Kawade, the bride’s father, expressed deep gratitude. "It was a crisis for us, and the Qazi family stepped in without hesitation. Humanity is more important than caste and religion, and we saw it," he said.

Pune: At a time when instances of communal discord and religious polarisation make headlines across the country, we still see equality and unity among all religions in India, emphasising solidarity rather than division, and proving that Indianness, above all, remains a living, breathing force within the country.

In light of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, all Indians came together, demanding justice, demonstrating their unity as one. A remarkable incident in Pune has reaffirmed this spirit, showing that compassion still transcends religious boundaries.

Earlier this week, heavy rains disrupted daily life in many parts of Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, leaving roads waterlogged and causing significant inconvenience to residents. But amidst the chaos, the downpour became the backdrop for a touching act of solidarity that brought two communities together.

On Tuesday evening, the Kawade and Gelande families were all set to celebrate a wedding at the Alankar lawn in Wanwadi, within the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) campus. The venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and guests had started to gather as the wedding rituals were about to begin.

Just as the bride and groom were ready to arrive at the 'mandap', it started to rain and the lawn flooded, and panic set in as guests, family members, and even the bride and groom’s parents were drenched. With no shelter and the wedding ceremony hanging in the balance, the families were at a loss.

That's when help came from an unexpected source, not a relative, nor a friend, but a complete stranger from a different faith. In the adjacent hall, a Muslim family was hosting a post-wedding reception for a newlywed couple. Realising the situation, the groom's father, Farooq Qazi, didn’t hesitate. When the Kawade family approached him for help, he immediately asked his son and daughter-in-law to vacate the stage for one and a half hours, offering the space for the Hindu wedding ceremony to proceed.

Thanks to Qazi’s generous gesture, the wedding of Sankriti Gelande and Narendra Kawade took place on the same stage where moments earlier, a different celebration had been underway. Two different faiths, two different families, brought together by one shared value: humanity.

Chetan Kawade, the bride’s father, expressed deep gratitude. "It was a crisis for us, and the Qazi family stepped in without hesitation. Humanity is more important than caste and religion, and we saw it," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINDU WEDDINGMUSLIM RECEPTIONKAVADE GALANDE WEDDING CEREMONYHINDU WEDDING AT MUSLIM VENUE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.