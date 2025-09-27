ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hukkeri Society Is Shining Example Of Cooperative Development Model

Belagavi: The Hukkeri Rural Electricity Cooperative Society in Belagavi is a shining example of the cooperative model of development in the country. It was the first such institution in India and the only one in Karnataka that supplies power to more than 125 villages.

Founded by freedom fighter D Appannagouda Patil, it has been progressing for the last 56 years. In the process, thousands got employment with it.

A progressive farmer, Annagouda Patil, informed that Appannagouda was also the founder of Okkalutana Huttuvali Marata Sahakari Sangha in Sankeshwar.

“Appannagouda was a three-time MLA from Hukkeri and Sankeshwar constituencies. Before that, he worked hard for the development of this area as the President of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and Sankeshwar Municipal Council. He established the Shri Duradundeshwara Vidya Samvardhaka Sangha and provided education to the people of this area. Those who are educated should get employment. He started the Hiranyakeshi Cooperative Sugar Factory in 1961 to crush the sugarcane of the farmers growing in this area,” Patil disclosed.

It was the Delhi Rural Electrification Corporation Limited that had planned to establish five such cooperative societies across the country, and the first one came into existence on July 31, 1969, at Hukkeri under Appannagouda. It is governed by the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959.

It has given electricity connections to 1.47 lakh consumers that include more than 125 villages in Hukkeri taluka, Kamatyanatti village in Chikkodi taluka and Suthagatti village in Belagavi taluka, along with those to pump sets, commercial shops, Kanagala industrial zone, etc. A board of directors is elected every five years.

This time, 60,934 voters will elect 15 directors for whom a campaign is underway. A fierce battle is on between two powerful political families to gain control of the Cooperative.