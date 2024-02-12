Hug Day 2024: When in Doubt, Just Hug it Out

Hyderabad: Hug, one of the most efficient love languages, conveys emotions that even words fail to do. The sixth day of Valentine’s week is reserved for the same. Hug Day, observed on February 12, urges people to show their love, warmth and affection through a long, tight and warm hug.

A hug is a simple gesture that doesn’t require any words. Hugs are not only associated with empathy, understanding, and compassion, but also with gentleness and love. That’s why on hug day, lovers embrace each other as a comfort and a promise to support each other through the ups and downs of life.

Science of Hug- There are two types of touch systems in the human body. One is called quick touch, which is made up of large A-beta nerve afferents that have been myelinated. It’s also known as discriminative touch because our nerves are capable of quickly recognising and distinguishing between skin contacts.

The other type of touch system is called slow touch, which includes the recently identified C’tactile nerve afferents. The unmyelinated touch mediated by these unaffected nerve fibres is involved in processing the affective elements of a hug. Physical touch, especially hugs, is rich in emotion and meaning, which is why it plays such an important role in our mental and emotional health as well as in our relationships.

Benefits Behind Hugs- There are many benefits to hugging, both physically and mentally. Physical touch is essential for human connection. Hugs can reduce anxiety and boost immunity. Hugging stimulates the release of oxytocin, a neurotransmitter in the brain that promotes happiness. Hugs reduce Stress and Anxiety. Hugging before bed is much better than counting sheep. Hugs are good for your heart—not only in the romantic sense but for your physical health as well.

Healing 'Hug'- For people who are trying towards anger management, hugs can be a useful exercise. Find reasons to hug your partner more often and be sincere about it. Hugs are known to reduce emotional pain. Often, when you are going through an emotional crisis or are feeling pangs of heartbreak. A tight hug from a friend every now and then can help you heal faster and curb the emotional pain.

A hug warms up your soul and makes you feel safe. So what are you waiting for, go and give a tight hug to your loved ones.