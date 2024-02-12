Hug Day 2024: When in Doubt, Just Hug it Out

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 43 minutes ago

Hug Day, observed on February 12, urges people to show their love, warmth and affection through a long, tight and warm hug.

Here's the sixth day of the Valentine's week, Hug Day. When words can’t express our true emotions, hugs can. It also comes up with multiple benefits, both physically and mentally.

Hyderabad: Hug, one of the most efficient love languages, conveys emotions that even words fail to do. The sixth day of Valentine’s week is reserved for the same. Hug Day, observed on February 12, urges people to show their love, warmth and affection through a long, tight and warm hug.

A hug is a simple gesture that doesn’t require any words. Hugs are not only associated with empathy, understanding, and compassion, but also with gentleness and love. That’s why on hug day, lovers embrace each other as a comfort and a promise to support each other through the ups and downs of life.

Science of Hug- There are two types of touch systems in the human body. One is called quick touch, which is made up of large A-beta nerve afferents that have been myelinated. It’s also known as discriminative touch because our nerves are capable of quickly recognising and distinguishing between skin contacts.

The other type of touch system is called slow touch, which includes the recently identified C’tactile nerve afferents. The unmyelinated touch mediated by these unaffected nerve fibres is involved in processing the affective elements of a hug. Physical touch, especially hugs, is rich in emotion and meaning, which is why it plays such an important role in our mental and emotional health as well as in our relationships.

Benefits Behind Hugs- There are many benefits to hugging, both physically and mentally. Physical touch is essential for human connection. Hugs can reduce anxiety and boost immunity. Hugging stimulates the release of oxytocin, a neurotransmitter in the brain that promotes happiness. Hugs reduce Stress and Anxiety. Hugging before bed is much better than counting sheep. Hugs are good for your heart—not only in the romantic sense but for your physical health as well.

Healing 'Hug'- For people who are trying towards anger management, hugs can be a useful exercise. Find reasons to hug your partner more often and be sincere about it. Hugs are known to reduce emotional pain. Often, when you are going through an emotional crisis or are feeling pangs of heartbreak. A tight hug from a friend every now and then can help you heal faster and curb the emotional pain.

A hug warms up your soul and makes you feel safe. So what are you waiting for, go and give a tight hug to your loved ones.

TAGGED:

Hug Day 2024Valentines Day 2024Valentines Week

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.