Hubballi Couple Continues Family Tradition Of Annadanam, Inspired By Their Specially Challenged Son

Hubballi: A couple from Hubballi has become a shining example of selfless service, continuing the family tradition of 'Annadanam' (food donation) by using their hard-earned money to provide meals to the poor. Rajeshwari and Manjunath, originally from Kundagol and now residing in RM Lohia Nagar, have been working as caterers and social workers, offering food to those in need without any expectation of recognition.

Both Rajeshwari and Manjunath come from humble backgrounds and understand the struggles of poverty. Having experienced hardships themselves, they now dedicate a portion of their earnings to helping the underprivileged. Manjunath works as a hired vehicle driver, and along with his wife's catering work, they use their profits to fund their charitable initiatives.

The couple has become known for their efforts in supporting the poor and marginalised communities. In addition to providing food, they have also helped over 2,000 individuals access government schemes, including pensions. Their commitment to social welfare includes supporting the rehabilitation of former 'Devadasis' and providing crucial information to those in need of state welfare programs.

Rajeshwari and Manjunath also provide free meals twice a week to visually impaired and orphaned children in the district. They take a portion of the money they earn from their catering business to feed those in need. Despite the challenges they face, they continue their work without seeking publicity, proving that true service to others comes from the heart.

Rajeshwari told ETV Bharat about their dedication to Annadanam, which has been a tradition in their family for generations. "We have been doing this service for the last 10 years. Earlier, my mother-in-law and father-in-law also used to do Annadanam, and after my mother-in-law passed away, we decided to continue their legacy," she said.

"We do this service at our own expense, using the small profit we earn from our catering business, Lalita Caters," she added. The couple goes to bus stations, railway stations, and other crowded areas to distribute food and clothes. Every week, they prepare large quantities of rice, sambar, pulao, and sheera, serving those who are hungry and needy.

Manjunath said, "This tradition of Annadanam has been passed down from our elders. We are continuing it because it is a part of our family's heritage and because our specially challenged son inspires us to keep serving others."