How to Hold Your Makeup in Scorching Heat? Here's What an Expert Says

Hyderabad: It might be difficult to stick to your skincare or cosmetics routine when the temperature rises in the summer. Your meticulously applied skincare and makeup products can suffer greatly from heat, humidity, and sun exposure, which can cause smearing, melting, and genera diminished efficacy. But even in the scorching summer heat, you can make sure that your skincare regimen and makeup hold up. Here's Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist, with a few handy tips and methods.

Start with a Clean Canvas: It's important to start with a clean canvas before using any skincare or cosmetic products. Use a mild cleanser to properly clean your face in order to get rid of any residue, oil, or grime that could prevent your makeup from sticking.

Use a Primer: It's important, especially in the heat, to prime your skin before wearing makeup. Whether you have mixed, oily, or dry skin, pick a primer made especially for you. A primer prolongs the wear period of your makeup, helps to manage oil production, and provides a smooth surface on which to apply makeup.

Choose Long-Wear Formulas: Give long-wear formulas that are made to resist heat and humidity top priority when choosing cosmetics for the summer. When purchasing items like mascara, eyeliner, foundation, and concealer, look for waterproof or water-resistant alternatives. Because these compositions are less prone to melt or smear, your makeup will stay put all day.

Set Your Makeup: Use a transparent powder or setting spray to fix your makeup after you've applied it. Setting sprays assist in keeping your makeup in place and stop it from transferring or fading throughout the day. To absorb extra oil and mattify the skin, you can lightly dust your makeup with translucent powder, which will extend the wear life of your cosmetics.

Blot Away Extra Oil: Your skin may create extra oil throughout the day, especially in hot and humid weather, which can cause your makeup to deteriorate. To swiftly remove shine or oiliness without affecting your makeup, keep blotting papers or sheets with oil-absorbing properties on hand. This will support the preservation of a matte, fresh complexion all day.

Choose Lightweight Formulas: In the summer, go for breathable and lightweight formulas for skincare and beauty products. Thick foundations and heavy creams tend to slide off or melt more easily in the heat and feel uncomfortable on the skin. Rather, choose for thin, oil- free moisturisers, serums, and foundations that offer coverage and hydration without weighing down the skin.

Preserve Your Skin: Although cosmetics can make you look more attractive, skincare should always come first, especially in the summer. Even if your makeup has SPF, always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or greater as the last step in your skincare routine. Sunscreen helps shield your skin from damaging UV rays, delay the signs of premature ageing and sunburn, and maintain the effectiveness of skincare products.

Summertime makeup and skincare regimen maintenance doesn't have to be difficult. You may maintain the freshness of your makeup and the glow of your skin in spite of the heat and humidity by heeding these guidelines. These tips can help you summer-proof your beauty routine so you can enjoy beautiful makeup and healthy skin all season long. They include priming your skin, selecting long-wear formulations, and using sunscreen to protect it.

*All the above recommendations are prescribed by Dr Stuti Khare Shukla and ETV Bharat does not hold any responsibility of the same.