How Three Friends From Uttarakhand Are Leading India’s Space Education Revolution With ‘Astroverse’

By Bhavnath Pandit

Haldwani: In the serene valleys of Uttarakhand, where the mountains seem to bring the galaxies closer, a quiet revolution is taking shape. What initially began as a common dream of three childhood friends, Ajay Rawat, Rahul Panthri, and Shubham Kumar, has now grown into a movement.

Astroverse, a swadeshi startup born of the passion and purpose of the three friends, is now teaching children about the wonders of space science and creating opportunities for them as well to earn their livelihood.

Ajay Rawat left a government job to follow a calling written in the stars

Astroverse Co-Founder and CEO, Ajay’s story gives the youth the courage to dream. After leaving a secure and respectable job in the Ministry of Railways, he chose the path of uncertainty and struggle.

“I believed that something extraordinary could be created, so I left the job and used my technical experience to start Astroverse,” he said. “I aimed to create a unique organisation that will encourage children to think beyond tradition and Earth,” he said.

By making telescopes, creating mobile observatories and designing interactive models, he played a key role in expanding Astroverse effectively. Today, Ajay's story is an inspiration for millions of youth in rural India, who struggle between tradition and passion.

With a background in India’s top space institutes, Shubham Kumar is helping kids build rockets

Shubham, another co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Astro Pathshala, an educational wing of Astroverse, had the experience of working in the country's prestigious space education institute, which gave this startup a strong educational base.

“I was in the space sector and had experience in studying hydro rockets, telescopes, comets and satellite making before creating Astroverse. This helped us to make Astro Pathshala a tremendous success, like many schools in the region collaborated with us,” he said.