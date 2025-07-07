Burying The Dead Birds, Curing The Injured: How Prince Mehra’s Heart Cries For Winged Creatures In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: At seven years of age, he moved to Chandigarh as Manjit Singh. He grew up in the green city with the chirping of birds, which fluttered across the azure sky in large numbers. But how and when these tiny winged creatures made a place in Singh's heart to an extent that he is today completely devoted to them, is even unknown to him. He, though, is sure he became bird saviour Dr Prince Mehra very soon.

"I always felt strongly about birds. From my childhood days. I would often feel bad to see birds caged at various homes. I got moved anytime I saw a dead bird or an injured one. So as I grew up, I started tending to the injured birds, one after the other. After I got a cycle, I would carry basic medicines and gauge cloth like an ambulance to treat birds or give the dead ones a decent burial. Given this work of mine, people started addressing me as Dr Prince Mehra," says the bird lover.

Burying The Dead, Curing The Injured: How Prince Mehra’s Heart Cries For Birds In Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

Belonging to Phillaur district of Punjab, Prince's father worked as a tailor master but the family shifted to Chandigarh where Prince completed his schooling. His school certificates bear the name - Manjit Singh.

In 2011, life took a drastic turn for him when he saw that a sanitation team member was throwing a dead pigeon in the waste dustbin. "I was disturbed with the sight. So took the pigeon out of the bin and buried it in the ground, so it gets a decent burial and does not emanate stink. But this incident did not remain an isolated case, it became an every day work for me to bury dead birds wherever I saw any," says Prince. Since then, he started a special bird ambulance to care for the injured ones and also bury the dead. The ambulance that started in a cycle took shape in bike scooter in some days.

"The bike seemed difficult to buy but one day I got delayed to reach the destination from where I had received a call to save an injured bird. Cycling to the place took a lot of time. So I decided to buy a scooter and run the ambulance," explains Prince who took a loan from a bank for the purpose.

While tending to cases, he makes sure to distribute pamphlets in different parks and schools of the city appealing to the people to call him when they see a sick or dead bird. And thus he became the 'birdman'. He also distributes water pots and containers to people during summer months so that they can fill those with water and keep near the trees and terraces for the thirsty birds. "I too provide water pots in many places which I fill on a day-to-day basis," informs he.

As soon as he gets a call about any injured or dead bird, Prince reaches there immediately and if its an injured bird, he gets it home where he and his wife treat it. The bird is taken care of even after the injury is cured. "Some are let free and go, while many stay back with us," says Prince. Similarly for burying birds, he maintains the process of digging a hole with the right measurements and using materials that help it decompose.

So far he has performed the last rites of 1300 birds thus etching his name in the the India Book of Records and Limca Book of Records. "The rescue calls are more during summers. In winters often, the cases decline," he adds.

"During last year's storm, some parrots living in Sector 37 died. When I got frantic calls and reached I saw more than 250 parrots lying dead on the ground. In the next one hour, I got a call from Sector 35, where 80 pigeons were dead. I was shaken. I buried all the birds with my own hands," he narrates as tears well up in his eyes.

On the importance of birds for the eco-system Prince says people do not pay attention, neither do they think the birds as their responsibility. "This is a wrong thought. Every living creature is important and so are birds for the eco-system. I am always ready to take care, but people need to change their outlook to ensure the world achieves a balance where everyone survives and thrives," says Prince urging people to think and act.