Chandigarh: Within the busy MW Market of Chandigarh’s Industrial Area, the aroma of spiced chickpeas accompanied by deep-fried bhaturas puffed to perfection are too difficult a temptation to resist, not to forget the rice combo and earthy flavours of kulhad lassi, that complete the meal. As a steady line of customers, gather at the counter, to gorge on the delicious and delectable delicacy, and take a bite from the hot serving, their faces light up and the hunger to have a plateful gets satiated with every helping.

Welcome to Sanju Sharma's counter, fondly identified as 'Khidki Wala' across Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali, where hands move deftly and swiftly. He prepares the food and at the same time passes on platefuls to the customers lined up. Look at his precision and perfection with which he manages the counter, and he turns at you with a smile. "It has been years of hard work to achieve this expertise. Our customers should not wait for us, we need to feed them on time and with love," explains Sharma while putting a dollop of chutney in one of the plates.

A Window To Flavour: How Chandigarh’s ‘Khidki Wala’ Spreads Aroma Of His Chhole-Bhature & Lassi (ETV Bharat)

The Sharmas have been a part of the city's food history ever since his father Sita Ram Sharma, a resident of Sector 29, Chandigarh, set up a food counter in 1978. All that Sita Ram had was a card loaded with chhole-bhature and stood under a tree next to Plot No. 111. Adjacent to it was a wall with a window (khiidki as is known in Hindi) opening, which ultimately became their serving counter. As time passed, the counter earned the name of Khidki Wala.

Impressed with Sita Ram’s work and behaviour, the plot owner never charged any money from him. His sons Sanju, Shyam Babu, Sunil, and Ram Babu, grew up seeing their father run the stall successfully. They used to lend a helping hand at times while also learning the tricks of the trade. After Sita Ram, and passing of his brother Ram Babu, Sanju took over the food counter work as he wanted to continue the family legacy that his father nurtured with so much hard work and perseverance.

With time, the food stall had earned a name that also became a landmark in the city. The Khidki Wala turned into one of the food hotspots for people of all ages.

When the Street Vendor Act came into force in 2020, the Municipal Corporation started the process of identification, registration and licensing of vendors and began the process of allotting space at a fixed place in the city to the street vendors who used to occupy places at will. And Sanju did not want to waste the opportunity to own a space which will provide him the much needed stability. With whatever savings he had from the food stall earnings, he purchased Booth No. 12 for Rs 60 lakh. Today, after five years, the same space is valued at over Rs 1 crore.

As Sanju noticed that customers wanted to have some cool drink options in summers, Sanju began selling sweet and salty lassi in earthen kulhads. That too became a massive hit among people.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sanju highlighted the importance of nuances to run any business, particularly food. "Food and beverage business is labour-intensive, where most of the times, you have to do everything by yourself. Not that people cannot be depended upon but it is ideal to know the details of the business because, in case of emergency, you can do all that is required to run the business. You cannot keep the customers waiting," he explains.

Sanju's counter at the market complex has provided the much needed relief to the people of Industrial Area Phase 1. A place known for constant movement of trucks due to a thriving transport business, it did not have anything other than a tea stall which also doubled up to serve parathas. "But ever since Khidki Wala has started his stall from this place, the area has got a new identity," says Lucky Gupta, owner of Gupta Tea Stall.

For some, having food at Sanju's stall is like keeping a bond alive for 38 years. "One may not believe, since years, the taste of the chhole bhature has never changed and that is why we are drawn to this place. No compromise in quantity and quality ," says Rakesh, who has been a loyal client of Sanju's food since years.

For Sanju success isn’t a secret. “It’s consistency in service and a heart that wants to serve food to people," says Sanju while closing down the shop late at night.