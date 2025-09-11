ETV Bharat / offbeat

Khaki Fear Gone: How A 'Police Paathshala' Is Transforming Lives Of Children In Bihar's Red-Light Area

By Vivek Kumar

Muzaffarpur: There was a time when children living in the Chaturbhuj Sthan red-light area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur city would tremble at the sight of police officers, cry and hide out of fear. Today, the same children are not only happy being taught by the men in khaki, but are also dreaming of serving the society like them.

This surprising change in a community that has long been stigmatised, ostracised and shunned, is the outcome of a collaboration between local social activist Naseema Khatoon and the Muzaffarpur police officials to address issues related to education of these kids.

And soon emerged a 'Police Paathshala' or a makeshift, innovative school run by the police officials. The children, who could not even attend schools owing to various social issues, now study and play like kids in other parts of the country. They imagine a life where they could be the hero in the society, and second to none.

Located in a makeshift tent on an empty plot next to the Kanhauli police outpost under the Town police station, the school started with a handful of kids in 2023, but has since expanded to accommodate over 150 children, who attend the classes every day.

Social activist Naseema, 40, still remembers the day it all began.

"It was Diwali. I was running classes for around 15 children in a room those days. The then Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Avdhesh Dixit had visited the Kanhauli outpost. We went there to celebrate the festival with the police officials for the first time. The kids had taken a few diyas (earthen lamps) with them," Naseema told ETV Bharat.

Impressed by their work and eagerness to learn, ASP Avdhesh thought of providing a bigger, better and safe space so that the children could realise their potential. Naseema was also trying for it for quite some time. A patch of land close to the police outpost was vacant and the ASP made arrangements there.

The very next day of Diwali, the 'Police Paathshala' was inaugurated, attracting more and more kids of the area to its fold as weeks and months passed.

The activist reminisced that the first 15 children had started coming to her place with their mothers while she ran an all-woman sewing and stitching group. She had won several awards for her welfare works and displayed them in a cupboard.

"Those kids would enquire how I got those shiny medals, cups and plaques. They wanted to have them and I would tell them that they needed to study for it. Most of them were either dropouts or had not started going to school. This is how my classes began," Naseema said.

There were apprehensions when she and the children shifted to the new space. The parents worried about how the police personnel would behave with them, while the kids themselves would cry at the sight of the khaki uniform.