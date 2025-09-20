ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Are Documents Transferred In The Japanese Tissue System?

Vijayakumar from Crystal Infosystem and Services, a company that handles the work of converting documents, took the ETV Bharat team to the place where the documents are converted in the Japanese tissue system.

The documents in the Tamil Nadu Archives in Egmore, Chennai, are being processed digitally and in Japanese tissue. The ETV Bharat team went there to see firsthand how they do it. At that time, a meeting was being held with representatives from several states of Indian archives. They were discussing how they are preserving the documents in their states.

The oldest of them is the Tamil Nadu Archives, which has been functioning since 1805. In 1968, the Madras Record Office was renamed as 'Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research'.

Documents are important for understanding history. In ancient times, historical documents included inscriptions, parchments, and copper plates. Later, the method of writing on paper came into being. Before the arrival of Europeans in India, inscriptions and copper plates were the government documents. Paper documents emerged after the rule of the East India Company. To properly preserve them, archives were created in the cities of Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

When the team first entered the archives, the documents were stacked in the rooms there. There was work going on like a factory. Vijaykumar explained the work in detail. Then, when he explained the method of first separating the microorganisms in the paper. We have seen that if you put the paper in water, the writing disappears. But there were sheets of paper written with a pen in the water kept in the can. The writing remained intact.

He said the reason for this is that it is prepared using a chemical-free method. After that, the 'gum' (glue) for gluing Japanese tissue paper was prepared without mixing chemicals. Then the people there put it on the table and glued it together. If there was a tear in the document, it was repaired, the tear at the edge was repaired, and then glued and dried.

All departmental government documents are being properly prepared as schedules and are being preserved in a proper manner. The Tamil Nadu Archives has documents dating back over 300 years. Moreover, 40 crore documents are being preserved. The work of scanning these documents and preserving them digitally is also underway.

The restoration work using the Japanese tissue method is being carried out intensively to ensure the long-term preservation of old documents. The Tamil Nadu Archives is currently undergoing restoration of eight lakh documents dating back to 1857.

Vijayakumar told ETV Bharat, "The Tamil Nadu Archives has more than 300 years of paper documents. They are first scanned and converted using digital technology. After that, the work of preserving them using the Japanese tissue method is also being undertaken. Microorganisms such as bacteria in the papers must first be destroyed. For this, we will properly separate the documents page-wise and wash them in water that does not contain chemicals."

"Even if written using a pen, the writing will not be erased. After that, we will dry the document in the shade. Then we will paste the documents on imported paper called Japanese tissue of 4 GSM to 12 GSM on both sides of the document, using glue made without mixing chemicals. After that, we will dry the document and bind it. This will prevent microorganisms from accumulating in the document later. Therefore, the document will not deteriorate even for more than 50 years," he said.

He added, "When it comes to documents, if they are laminated, they cannot be separated again. But when preserving them using the Japanese tissue method, if desired, the Japanese tissue can be removed by soaking the paper in water. We will check the GSM size of the paper and apply Japanese tissue from 4 GSM to 9 GSM accordingly. Also, when preserving documents, if the archive is configured to change according to the climate, it will last longer."

"This method is already being used abroad. In India too, the Japanese tissue method is being used in archives. Work is ongoing at the Tamil Nadu Archives," he concluded.