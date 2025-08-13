ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Banana To Bamboo: How Anakaputhur’s Weavers Turn Nature’s Waste Into Sarees for the World

Chennai: In a tiny 10x10 workshop in Anakaputhur, near Pallavaram in Chennai, the air smells faintly of dried plant fibres. The clatter of handlooms mixes with the soft chatter of women bent over their work. On the looms, threads spun from banana peels, aloe vera, bamboo, lotus stems, and other natural sources come together to form sarees unlike any sold in most markets.

Even the colours tell their own story, no synthetic dyes here. Instead, basil, neem, turmeric, pomegranate peel, sandalwood, and flowers like nagalingam lend their shades. “It’s completely natural. These sarees are gentle on the skin and in harmony with nature,” says Shekhar, founder of the Natural Fibre Weavers Group.

The Journey from Plant to Fabric

The process is painstaking. Fibres are extracted from 25 different plants, fruits, and tree barks, from banana and bamboo to pineapple, coconut, aloe vera, and lotus stem. They are soaked in cold water, dried under the sun, spun into yarn, and blended with 30% cotton and 20% silk.

Before weaving begins, the threads are dipped into natural dyes made from neem, turmeric, charcoal, lime, Java plum, pineapple peel, and other plant-based sources. “It takes four to five days to complete a saree,” Shekhar explains. “They keep the body cool and even help prevent skin problems.”

Reviving a Fading Legacy

Three decades ago, Anakaputhur was a buzzing weaving hub with nearly 5,000 looms. Today, fewer than 100 remain. “We started with cotton and polyester sarees,” Shekhar recalls. “When the industry declined, we knew we had to innovate. That’s when we experimented with banana leaf fibre, and people loved it.”

The Struggle to Grow

While the sarees have found a market, scaling up production is tough. “Machinery for fibre extraction exists in places like the Philippines and Vietnam, but we don’t have it here,” Shekhar says, adding, "India is the third-largest banana producer in the world, Tamil Nadu is second in the country; we could turn waste leaves into valuable yarn. But we need government support for training, technical equipment, and space.”

Beyond Sarees: Expanding the Craft

The group has branched out from sarees to shirts, sweaters, and even jeans, all made from natural fibres. Half of their products sell in India; the rest are shipped abroad to Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, and the United States. Orders come through social media and online platforms.