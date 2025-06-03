Art On A Feather: How An Asansol Girl Made Bird Plumes Her Canvas To Paint Masterpieces

Asansol: Art knows no boundaries, be it in medium, thought process or the colours and canvas. And 24-year-old Ishani Rajak from the remote village of Lachmanpur in Asansol has done that - she has defied the usual canvas and chosen an entirely different surface for her art, bird feathers.

Delicate and lightweight, feathers could be an artist's nightmare but for Ishani, its has been the unconventional choice she loves to paint on. On the many coloured feathers, Ishani depicts people, personalities and nature in a myriad of colours. Her hands are steady and the heart in art, she paints with a vivid imaginative prowess.

Art On A Feather: How An Asansol Girl Made Bird Plume Her Canvas To Paint Masterpieces (ETV Bharat)

For someone who has been collecting feathers since childhood, painting on the same has got her both recognition and income, and she aims at making it her profession.

Today, her feather paintings of delicate portraits and natural scenes have caught the attention of art lovers across Asansol. She does intricate works using acrylic. Later she frames them and puts them on display across the city.

She has garnered appreciation for her work from many quarters. At a recent Rabindra Jayanti event hosted by Asansol Purnigam, Ishani’s feather painting of Rabindranath Tagore was displayed and received acclaim from one and all. The municipality thus felicitated her for her art and the innovation she did.

“It has been overwhelming to see such appreciation coming my way. It feels like my hard work paid off and I am on the right path,” she says.

Ishani’s technique however, is as fragile as her canvas. The process starts with cleaning each feather, examining its texture and shape. Since not much can be done with the natural colour of the feather, it becomes the background. She uses a fine brush and with immense patience paints with acrylic. "It is a slow process and you have to paint directly, thinking only about the outline. There is no way one can use a pencil. Therefore it is time consuming but the result is very satisfying,” she explains.

Unlike most children who collect stamps and coins, Ishani used to chase birds through fields and forests so that she could gather a few feathers. Then she had not realised that the iridescent traces birds left behind would define her creativity.

“I used to collect feathers from anywhere and everywhere. I remember collecting macaw feathers from breeders. It was much later, that I started painting on them. Initially it was sheer curiosity to run the brushstrokes on the feathers but soon, it became a serious form of art” says Ishani, her eyes sparking with joy.

Belonging to a family where art is a way of life, Ishani has always been in awe of her two elder brothers who are renowned art photographers.

However, in painting, she was mentored by noted Asansol-based painter Shubhjit Garai. Speaking with pride about her trajectory, he says, "Ishani’s dedication and patience are rare. She works on the most unconventional medium but she has never got disheartened with the trials she faced. With her dedication, she will go far.”

When feathers that know how to flutter, stay still in Ishani’s hands when she paints and gives them a new identity, she too is patient for her art to flutter and make a mark, giving her an identity as an artist.