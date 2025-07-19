Vizianagaram: For Rajapu Sidhu, a 17-year-old collegian, it was an arduous task to attend classes. It was long, expensive, and exhausting for him to walk for nearly three kilometers, then board a bus or auto and spend around Rs 60 to reach classes every day at Rajam. The daily ride disturbed his studies and punctuality. But Sidhu was quick to find a solution.

He made a battery-powered bicycle and started using it to commute. But within some time, his innovation caught the attention of Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and on one occasion, the Deputy CM was also seen riding the e-bicycle together with Sidhu. Their photograph went viral turning Sidhu into an overnight achiever who made his own way to solve the perennial problem.

“I could not afford to be late to college or keep spending every day,” Sidhu says, recalling his frustration. "I had to find a solution to my problem. So I got going and started a project using basic knowledge of circuitry and online tutorials," says Sidhu who converted his old cycle into an electric bicycle in just two days spending about Rs 35,000.

He acknowledges referring to YouTube and also the school science projects that helped him build the cycle.

Powering Innovation: How A Vizianagaram Student Built His Own E-Bike & Impressed Pawan Kalyan (ETV Bharat)

Sidhu, from Kothavalasa, Jadavari village in Therlam mandal of Vizianagaram district, is pursuing intermediate studies at GCSR College in Rajam.

Sources said, as soon as the news of Sidhu's e-bike reached the office of Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy CM invited him to Amaravati. He appreciated Sidhu and also presented him with Rs 1 lakh financial grant to support his creativity.

"It was like a dream come true. Meeting him and riding the bicycle together was unbelievable,” Sidhu says excitedly.

Sidhu, good at academics, was always inquisitive about scientific innovations. During his school years, he actively participated in science exhibitions under the Atal Tinkering Lab initiative. That early exposure, he agrees, laid the foundation for what came later. He also mentions about his friend Rajesh, who helped with the battery design for the e-bike.

Rajapu Sidhu (ETV Bharat)

Ravindra Kumar, Principal of GCSR College, said, "I could not have been more proud. Sidhu is sincere and a curious student. We knew he had the knack to do something unique. We will always stand by him for whatever support he wants from the school and teachers,” says the principal.

Now Sidhu is setting higher goals for himself. “I am working on more useful, low-cost innovations that can help people like me.”