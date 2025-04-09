A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

By Yogeswaran Muthuraja

Chennai: “Do you still want to become a girl?” The question spoken with disdain by none other than her family members, keeps Oviya’s heart wounded even after years. That day she was told to leave home, for being her own, for who she truly was. Oviya, a transgender woman, stepped out of the place she called her home and all she carried along was a handbag, a broken heart, and one skill - tailoring - with which she could stitch her life back.

Today she is running a 'boutique' in Saidapet 'Born2win' in a 150 square feet shop, where fabrics and readymades are displayed meticulously on both sides. Perched conveniently on a chair near a sewing machine is Oviya, who opens her heart on how life changed after she left home to keep her identity in tact.

"I belong to Tiruvannamalai and have studied up to class ten. When my family shifted to Chennai, I started working in a tailoring shop in Thyagaraya Nagar for five years as we were living in abject poverty. Then I was staying with my family," she informs.

After her identity as a transgender came to the fore, problems started to emerge at home. "When I started working at Thyagaraya Nagar, there too people had issues with my trans status. So I had to quit working there and joined an export company. Nine months into the work, I had to leave again as no one wanted a trans woman to work with them," says Oviya in reflective mood.

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved A Space With Pain & Pride (ETV Bharat)

In some time she had a chance encounter with Swetha of Born2Win, a Social Welfare Trust that works towards the empowerment of members from the trans community in Tamil Nadu. It creates positive role models within the community and facilitates education and employment opportunities for them.

"I met Swetha Amma while going to work. A trans person herself, she called me and learnt all about my background. She boosted my morale and taught me a lot of things. Her words were healing for me and inculcated in me self-confidence that I was lacking," she explains.

Today with the support of Born2Win, Oviya has become an entrepreneur, changing the way people looked at trans people. "Amma gave me the responsibility of setting up a shop asking me to operate it independently. She set up the boutique for me and in four months, I was ready to sell clothes and sew exclusive garments," she adds.

Prices of the clothes - sarees, churidars, leggings, shawls, tops, cotton fabrics and nighties - at the boutique range from Rs 300 to Rs 10,000, and Oviya rakes a monthly profit of Rs 50,000. "I want to be different. I cannot ask customers to wait for days or weeks. So I make it a point to stitch the clothes the same day, either completely new ones or alteration works," says Oviya. More than money, Oviya is proud that she is being respected for being herself, a self-reliant and financially independent woman.

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved A Space With Pain & Pride (ETV Bharat)

At intervals she gets emotional and blurts, "I remember how my parents once shaved my head to keep me from going out of the house. Now, my mother makes no qualms to buy me bangles and beads.” Her brother and sister often talk to her over phone. "Everyone including my parents thought that once I accepted my identity as a transgender, I would be a sex worker. Now after my parents are seeing me do well, they are trying to establish contact with me time and again," says Oviya, who once wanted to have her own hotel. “I make good biryani, varutha meen, kuyambu, rasam, and amla rasam,” she quickly adds. But her skills in tailoring was her first preference.

A customer Darshini who drops in at the boutique says that customers' fabrics are safe with Oviya and designs perfect. "They take a lot of care to stitch clothes and the pricing is modest. It is an absolute wonder to know Oviya and the clothes she makes are the best,” she adds.

Oviya believes that transgender people must complete their education and look for good career opportunities. "Most third-gender people drop out of school midway so they face problems in getting jobs. I would urge all transgender people to focus on education and the rest will follow," she concludes with a note of positivity as a few customers step into the boutique.