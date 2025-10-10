ETV Bharat / offbeat

How A Tiny Chhattisgarh School In The Heart Of India Imparts All NCERT Lessons In Tibetan

( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST 3 Min Read

Mainpat (Surguja): If there is a slice of Tibet alive in India, it is here in the hills of Mainpat, Chhattisgarh. At the Sambhota Tibetan School, from morning prayers to classroom lessons are all taught not in Hindi or English but in Tibetan. The students learn all subjects prescribed under the NCERT, but in their ancestral language Tibetan. A private educational institution, the school offers education completely free of cost. It is funded by the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala. How A Tiny Chhattisgarh School In The Heart Of India Imparts All Subjects In Tibetan (ETV Bharat) When Tibetans came to India after fleeing their homeland in 1962 and stayed as refugees, Mainpat, a scenic place in Surguja district, became a settlement that came to be known as Mini Tibet. The refugees started rebuilding their lives from scratch. They started farming, setting up temples, and by 1963, opened a small school for their children. For many years, lessons in the classes were taught in Hindi and English, like any other school in India. But by 2016, the elders in the community realised that their children were forgetting Tibetan, their own language that is the only link to their identity. With the aim of preserving the language and culture, they decided to use the Tibetan language to teach every subject, from science to social studies. How A Tiny Chhattisgarh School In The Heart Of India Imparts All Subjects In Tibetan (ETV Bharat)