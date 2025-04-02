ETV Bharat / offbeat

How A Brazilian Chief Is Staving Off Amazon Destruction

Brazil: You don't need a GPS to find the home turf of the Amazon's most famous resident, Brazilian Chief Raoni Metuktire. As you approach his Capoto/Jarina Indigenous territory in Mato Grosso state, large single-crop farms of soybean or maize give way to lush, verdant rainforest.

This is the epicenter of a half-century battle led by the globe-trotting activist against illegal miners and loggers hacking away at the world's biggest rainforest. Instantly recognizable by his wooden lip plate and feathery headdress, Raoni's date of birth is unknown, but he is believed to be about 90.

Three decades ago, he toured the world with British activist-rock star Sting to press for Indigenous rights. His home village of Metuktire, named after his clan belonging to the Kayapo people, is accessible chiefly by boat along the Xingu River, a tributary of the Amazon.

The formidable chief lived most of his life in one of the straw-and-wood huts arranged in a wide circle around a forest clearing. He now resides mostly in the nearby city of Peixoto de Azevedo for health reasons, but will be back on his home soil Friday to receive President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Raoni told AFP in an interview ahead of the visit that he would press Lula to halt plans for an oil mega-project at the mouth of the Amazon river, and urge that the community should get custodianship of a bigger slice of forest. "I don't allow illegal miners or timber traffickers on our land," the chief told AFP emphatically.

Raoni's 1,600-strong community has a two-pronged approach to defending its ancestral homeland: conducting patrols against intruders and teaching Indigenous youth to resist the temptation of getting rich quick at the cost of rainforest destruction.

Only 0.15 percent of Capoto/Jarina territory, which occupies an area four times the size of the mega-city of Sao Paulo, has been affected by deforestation, according to official statistics.

'This land is ours'

Designating land as Indigenous territory -- where deforestation is a crime -- has proven effective in holding back the ferocious onslaught from illegal mining and agriculture.

Indigenous territories have lost less than 2.0 percent of their native plant species since 2008, compared to 30 percent on non-Indigenous lands, according to the Socio-Environmental Institute, a Brazilian NGO.

But to have his clan's land recognized as Indigenous territory by the state, Raoni had to resort to desperate measures. Brazilian media have recounted how in 1984 he and his nephew hijacked a ferry, taking hostage officials from the military dictatorship then in power.