Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Firefighting, Aquatic Ecosystem Monitoring Boat

Srinagar: Spurred by repeated incidents of devastating fires in houseboats in Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, a group of researchers from the University of Kashmir has developed an innovative self-navigating boat designed for firefighting and aquatic ecosystem monitoring. While marking a first-of-its-kind international recognition for Kashmir, the design has been registered with the United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) this month.

Titled 'Self-Navigating Boat for Fire Mitigation and Aquatic Ecosystem Monitoring', the boat was granted design registration under number 6454956 on July 8, 2025. The registration provides intellectual property protection under UK law and places the region on the global map for innovation in sustainable technology.

The self-navigating boat developed by a group of researchers at Kashmir University has been registered with the United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). (United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Office)

The multi-disciplinary research team includes Dr Irfan Rashid and Syed Danish Rafiq Kashani from the Department of Geoinformatics alongside Dr Farooq Ahmad Khanday, Owais Rashid, and Jehangir Hameed Lone from the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology. As per the researchers, their expertise in engineering, remote sensing and environmental sciences helped in building a compact, solar-powered boat that can perform several critical functions without human intervention.

Speaking to ETV Bharat exclusively, Dr Irfan Rashid said the idea stemmed from the urgency of addressing fire risks in Kashmir's iconic water bodies.