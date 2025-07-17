Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Firefighting, Aquatic Ecosystem Monitoring Boat

Srinagar: Spurred by repeated incidents of devastating fires in houseboats in Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, a group of researchers from the University of Kashmir has developed an innovative self-navigating boat designed for firefighting and aquatic ecosystem monitoring. While marking a first-of-its-kind international recognition for Kashmir, the design has been registered with the United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) this month.
Titled 'Self-Navigating Boat for Fire Mitigation and Aquatic Ecosystem Monitoring', the boat was granted design registration under number 6454956 on July 8, 2025. The registration provides intellectual property protection under UK law and places the region on the global map for innovation in sustainable technology.
The multi-disciplinary research team includes Dr Irfan Rashid and Syed Danish Rafiq Kashani from the Department of Geoinformatics alongside Dr Farooq Ahmad Khanday, Owais Rashid, and Jehangir Hameed Lone from the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology. As per the researchers, their expertise in engineering, remote sensing and environmental sciences helped in building a compact, solar-powered boat that can perform several critical functions without human intervention.
Speaking to ETV Bharat exclusively, Dr Irfan Rashid said the idea stemmed from the urgency of addressing fire risks in Kashmir's iconic water bodies.
"Incidents of large-scale fires on houseboats in Dal Lake have resulted in significant loss of life and property. These houseboats are located in areas that are often inaccessible using conventional firefighting equipment, which delays emergency response efforts," Dr Irfan said.
He added that the boat is not only meant for firefighting but is also equipped to assess water quality, measure depth, detect obstacles and plan routes autonomously. The solar-powered system is built for routine deployment and sustainability. The boat is also capable of taking depth measurements using Sonar and also has obstacle avoidance capabilities.
Dr Irfan said there is a critical need for water quality assessment and depth measurement to support ecological conservation and ensure navigational safety.
“However, current commercial solutions are expensive and not easily accessible, especially for use across large inland water bodies. Our Aqua Boat for Multi-Utility Tasks addresses all these challenges in a cost-effective way," he said.
According to the team, the boat could be a game-changer for emergency response units, lake conservation bodies and local authorities who regularly deal with environmental threats and infrastructural limitations.
