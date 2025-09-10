ETV Bharat / offbeat

Honouring Ancestors: The Legend of Chandra Tirtha (Chandrakoop) In Kashi

Varanasi: Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh Paksha, is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring and remembering one's ancestors. During this sacred time, Hindus perform special rituals called Shraddha to pay homage and offer gratitude to the souls of their departed forefathers.

In Hindu beliefs, the souls of the three preceding generations of one's ancestors reside in Pitriloka, a realm between heaven and earth. It is believed that during Pitru Paksha, these souls descend to earth and accept offerings from their descendants.

For 2025, Pitru Paksha began on Sunday, September 7, and will conclude on Sunday, September 21. The final day, known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, is considered the most significant.

For performing these rituals, Hindus go to different pilgrimages. In such a scenario Kashi pilgrimage is one of the most sought after and where it is believed ancestors get peace by performing ‘Tarpan’ – a Hindu ritual.

Religious scriptures say that this pilgrimage is so important that it was established on earth even before Ganga. It was established by none other than Chandra Dev himself.

Chandra Tirtha (Chandrakoop) is located in the courtyard of Siddheshwari Mata Temple near Mata Sankata Temple in the narrow lanes of Kashi. Here Lord Chandra had established a well by installing the soulful Linga of Lord Shiva to free himself from his curse. It is believed that by taking bath and performing ‘Tarpan’ – a ritualistic offering with the water of this well here, one gets the same virtue as Gaya Tirtha and ancestors rest in peace.

Chandradev had established Chandra Tirtha by doing penance. Administrator and Mahant Dinesh Dron said that Chandra Tirtha was built by Lord Chandra from time immemorial. There is no mention of how old it is. But it is described in the Kashi section of Skanda Purana.