Honouring Ancestors: The Legend of Chandra Tirtha (Chandrakoop) In Kashi
The Kashi pilgrimage is believed to offer peace to ancestors during Pitru Paksha
Published : September 10, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
Varanasi: Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh Paksha, is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring and remembering one's ancestors. During this sacred time, Hindus perform special rituals called Shraddha to pay homage and offer gratitude to the souls of their departed forefathers.
In Hindu beliefs, the souls of the three preceding generations of one's ancestors reside in Pitriloka, a realm between heaven and earth. It is believed that during Pitru Paksha, these souls descend to earth and accept offerings from their descendants.
For 2025, Pitru Paksha began on Sunday, September 7, and will conclude on Sunday, September 21. The final day, known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, is considered the most significant.
For performing these rituals, Hindus go to different pilgrimages. In such a scenario Kashi pilgrimage is one of the most sought after and where it is believed ancestors get peace by performing ‘Tarpan’ – a Hindu ritual.
Religious scriptures say that this pilgrimage is so important that it was established on earth even before Ganga. It was established by none other than Chandra Dev himself.
Chandra Tirtha (Chandrakoop) is located in the courtyard of Siddheshwari Mata Temple near Mata Sankata Temple in the narrow lanes of Kashi. Here Lord Chandra had established a well by installing the soulful Linga of Lord Shiva to free himself from his curse. It is believed that by taking bath and performing ‘Tarpan’ – a ritualistic offering with the water of this well here, one gets the same virtue as Gaya Tirtha and ancestors rest in peace.
Chandradev had established Chandra Tirtha by doing penance. Administrator and Mahant Dinesh Dron said that Chandra Tirtha was built by Lord Chandra from time immemorial. There is no mention of how old it is. But it is described in the Kashi section of Skanda Purana.
Chandradev had established the holy Chandra Tirtha (Chandrakoop) and Chandraeshwar Linga near Avimukt Kshetra Kashipuri, Vaikal Tirtha by doing rigorous penance. Then Lord Mahadev appeared and blessed that the devotee who will bathe in this Chandra Tirtha with faith and devotion and worship my Chandratirtha Linga, that devotee will attain Chandralok.
Mahant Dinesh Dron narrated that it is a custom to bathe in the morning with the water of Chandrakoop and perform various rituals near Chandra Tirtha. Invocation and Arghyadan are not done at this place. Offering puja (Pind Daan) to the three ancestors (father, grandfather, great grandfather) is done in the the form of Vasu, Rudra, Aditya. It is believed that if ‘Pind Daan’ is done here with devotion or faith, then the ancestors get satisfaction.
Pandit Shivam Sharma, who comes regularly for darshan, said that this place was established by Lord Chandra and is still known as his dear Shivling. When someone comes for Chandraeshwar darshan (Holy viewing), his ancestors feel happy because they know that now ‘Tarpan’ will definitely happen.
Shivam said that by performing Shraddha with devotion in this pilgrimage, everyone gets salvation. Just like performing ‘Pind Daan’ in Gaya satisfies the ancestors, performing Shraddha at this Chandrakoop also satisfies the ancestors in the same way.
But one must know that the Chandrakoop temple of Kashi is beyond the reach of most devotees because it is located in a very narrow lane. Those who know about it can come here only through extreme hardships. A large number of people from South India come here to perform puja for ancestors.
For example, Deepak, who came from Karnataka to perform the Shraddha of his own cousin, said that he will offer puja at Manikarnika Ghat. But when advised, he went to perform ‘Pind Daan and Shraddha‘ with the water from the well at Chandrakoop temple in Kashi.